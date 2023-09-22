Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

AP (NEW)

Seattle police officer put on leave after newspaper reports alleged off-duty racist comments

Sep 22, 2023, 4:34 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle police officer has been placed on administrative leave after Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said Friday he listened to an audio recording including comments by the officer that led to the filing of a bias/hate complaint.

“As I have said from the beginning of my tenure as Chief of Police, racist comments and behavior by department employees will not be tolerated,” Diaz’s statement said.

The statement comes after a story Friday in the The Stranger newspaper with audio of Seattle Police Officer Burton Hill calling his Asian American neighbor racist and sexists slurs during an argument in their suburban Seattle condominium complex in 2022. Hill was off duty at the time.

A Chinese social services organization filed the complaint recently with the city’s Office of Police Accountability, The Stranger reported.

The Associated Press has sent an email to Hill seeking comment.

Diaz also said Friday he has directed staff to review Hill’s arrest and investigation history.

Earlier this week, Seattle’s Community Police Commission recommended that a different officer under investigation for making callous remarks about the death of a woman from India be put on unpaid leave.

The commission wrote a letter to Diaz calling for the suspension of Officer Daniel Auderer, the vice president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild.

Auderer is under investigation for comments he made that were captured by Auderer’s body camera during an investigation into the death of 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula.

Kandula was struck and killed in a crosswalk Jan. 23 by Officer Kevin Dave’s speeding SUV. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is conducting a criminal review of the crash.

In a recording of a phone call released by the police department last week, Auderer laughs while talking to the police union president, suggests Kandula’s life had “limited value” and said the city should just write a check for $11,000. Auderer has not responded to requests for comment.

The Seattle Police Officers Guild has said it understands the outrage caused by the “highly insensitive comments.” The union also said there is “much more detail and nuance that has not been made public yet.”

The Community Police Commission’s Wednesday letter also asked that Diaz “immediately engage in a workgroup” to “address repeated concerns with the culture of policing and police practices” at the department.

A Seattle Police Department spokesperson on Wednesday declined to comment on the commission’s letter.

“I and the entire police department deeply apologize to the person who was subjected to these offensive remarks, as well as to the community,” Diaz said in the Friday statement about Hill’s alleged comments. “We clearly have more work to do to build trust between the department and the people we serve.”

AP (New)

Associated Press

1.5 million people asked to conserve water in Seattle because of statewide drought

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Public Utilities is asking about 1.5 million customers in the Seattle area to use less water as drought conditions continue throughout most of the state. Residents on Thursday were asked to stop watering their lawns, to reduce shower time, to only run full laundry machines and dishwashers, and to fix leaking […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Seattle City Council OKs law to prosecute for having and using drugs such as fentanyl in public

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council on Tuesday adopted a controlled substance law after rejecting it earlier this summer, making the possession and public use of drugs such as fentanyl a gross misdemeanor. The council voted to approve the measure by a 6-3 vote on Tuesday, aligning the city’s code with a new state […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Man who brought Molotov cocktails to protest at Seattle police union building sentenced to prison

SEATTLE (AP) — A suburban Seattle man who pleaded guilty to bringing a dozen Molotov cocktails to a protest at the Seattle police union headquarters in 2020 has been sentenced to over three years in prison. Justin Moore was sentenced last week in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 40 months in prison, KUOW radio […]

4 days ago

Associated Press

Man charged with hate crime after Seattle museum windows smashed in Chinatown-International District

SEATTLE (AP) — A man has been charged with a hate crime after the windows of the Wing Luke Museum in Seattle’s Chinatown International District were smashed last week. King County prosecutors allege that Craig Milne, 76, used a sledgehammer to break windows at the museum Thursday night as people were touring an exhibit, The […]

4 days ago

FILE - This photo combination shows Tacoma police Officers Christopher Burbank, left, Matthew Colli...

Associated Press

Trial of 3 Washington officers charged with murder, manslaughter in death of Black man set to begin

SEATTLE (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of three Tacoma, Washington, police officers charged in the death of a 33-year-old Black man who was tackled, punched, shocked with a Taser and held face-down on a sidewalk in March 2020, just two months before George Floyd met a similar fate. […]

5 days ago

Associated Press

In recording, a Seattle police officer joked after woman’s death. He says remarks were misunderstood

SEATTLE (AP) — A city watchdog agency is investigating after a body-worn camera captured one Seattle Police Department union leader joking with another following the death of a woman who was struck and killed by a police cruiser as she was crossing a street. Daniel Auderer, who is the vice president of the Seattle Police […]

10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Seattle police officer put on leave after newspaper reports alleged off-duty racist comments