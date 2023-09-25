Close
LOCAL NEWS

Lynnwood man arrested for road rage shooting, released with $25,000 bond after 30 hours

Sep 25, 2023, 7:33 AM | Updated: 7:58 am

lynnwood road rage released...

(Photo from Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

(Photo from Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A 20-year-old man who was arrested for a Lynnwood road rage shooting has posted a $25,000 bond after spending just 30 hours in jail.

The incident was a road rage shooting Sept. 18, near Martha Lake, just before 9 a.m.

No one was hurt in the shooting, but detectives did find several bullet holes in the car that the man shot at. The shooter then fled the scene.

Using video from the scene, police were able to identify the suspect’s car, and the next day a deputy found a vehicle matching the description of the one in the shooting.

Detectives then took the suspect into custody, and a search warrant was executed on the man’s apartment, where they found two shell casings and two firearms, one of which was stolen out of Puyallup and converted into a machine gun.

After the bond was posted, Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney took to Facebook and appeared to express his frustration with the decision to let the man out on such low bail.

Fortney revealed that the suspect called a family member while detained and told them to collect two items, “presumably the two firearms that were recovered by detectives during the search warrant service.”

“Detectives asked the courts to take these factors into consideration when setting his bail, and prosecutors asked for bail to be set at $300,000,” wrote Fortney in the Facebook post. “He posted bond (10%) and was released at 8:20 p.m. yesterday.”

The man was arrested for three felonies: Unlawful possession of a machine gun, drive-by shooting, and first-degree assault.

