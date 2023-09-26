Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Jalen Hurts throws for TD, runs for another as Eagles thump Buccaneers 25-11 to remain unbeaten

Sep 25, 2023, 7:28 PM

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, center, scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL footb...

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts, center, scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are unbeaten, but not perfect or even as good as they feel they can be.

“Everybody wants us to be a final product now, but it’s a growth. You want to grow every day,” coach Nick Sirianni said after the defending NFC champions dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25-11 on Monday night.

“We’re not going to be playing our best football until we get going into the season,” Sirianni added. “We’ve still got things to work on, we’ve still got growth to do.”

Hurts threw for a touchdown, ran for another and led the Eagles on a game-ending drive that lasted more than nine minutes.

Philadelphia won its first eight games a year ago and is off to a 3-0 start in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1992-93.

“At the end of the day it’s about catching, it’s about throwing, it’s about taking care of the football, it’s about taking away the football, it’s about tackling, it’s about blocking, it’s about getting off blocks. Those are the key fundamentals to playing football, and our guys really did a good job of putting that extra work in,” Sirianni said. “That’s going to continue to take us through the season.”

Hurts improved to 20-1 over his last 21 regular-season games. He tossed a 34-yard TD pass to Olamide Zaccheaus that helped Philly build a 13-3 halftime lead, and his 1-yard scoring run on a quarterback sneak gave the Eagles a 17-point advantage early in the second half.

The Eagles led 25-3 by the time the Bucs finally got into the end zone on Baker Mayfield’s 1-yard TD throw to Mike Evans. A 2-point conversion trimmed Philadelphia’s lead to 14 with 9:22 remaining, but Hurts and the Eagles never let Tampa Bay get the ball back.

“At that point we’re hoping to get the ball back, score quick and make it interesting,” Mayfield said.

“We didn’t play a good ballgame. They were a lot to do with that,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “We can’t mope about it.”

Hurts was 4 of 5 passing and ran for a first down on the final drive.

“Outside of some turnovers on my behalf, I think we did a really good job of executing,” Hurts said. “We’ve got to do a better job of controlling the things we can. But we’ve got three wins down and we’re going to continue to build off of that as a team and hold each other accountable. That’s the name of the game.”

The Bucs (2-1) lost for the first time with Mayfield at quarterback, turning the ball over twice after playing turnover-free against Minnesota and Chicago. The Bucs’ usually reliable defense struggled, too, yielding 201 yards rushing.

A week after running for a career-high 175 yards, D’Andre Swift ran for 130 yards on 16 attempts for Philadelphia. Hurts was 23 of 37 passing for 277 yards and two interceptions, while A.J. Brown finished with nine receptions for 131 yards for the Eagles — one of just three NFL teams that remain unbeaten, along with Miami and San Francisco.

Mayfield completed 15 of 25 passes for 146 yards, one touchdown and an interception. Evans had five receptions, giving him 700 in his career.

“It’s all on us. I hope we can play them again in the future,” Evans said. “We had a lot of opportunities. I just wish I could have started faster and helped our team.”

GOOD OMEN

Twelve of the past 14 teams to start 3-0 have gone on reach the playoffs.

HALFTIME CEREMONY

Ronde Barber’s 92-yard interception return for a touchdown that sealed Tampa Bay’s victory over the Eagles in the 2002 NFC championship game in Philadelphia is perhaps the most memorable play in Tampa Bay franchise history. The former Bucs star was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August and received his Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence at halftime Monday night.

INJURIES

Eagles: WR Quez Watkins (hamstring) and RB Boston Scott (concussion) were inactive. S Justin Evans (neck) left the game in the first quarter.

Buccaneers: CB Carlton Davis III (toe) and DL Calijah Kancey remained sidelined after sitting out the previous week against Chicago.

UP NEXT

Eagles: Back at home to face NFC East rival Washington on Sunday.

Buccaneers: At NFC South rival New Orleans on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

National News

Alyssa Milligan participates in the Bike Ride Across Wilson County in conjunction with the Tennesse...

Associated Press

New cars are supposed to be getting safer. So why are fatalities on the rise?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alyssa Milligan was someone who intuitively knew when another person needed help, encouragement or a kind word. Although she was new to Tennessee, the 23-year old physical therapy student, whose mother called her “Sweet Alyssa,” had already made many close connections, especially within the tight-knit cycling community around Nashville — before […]

7 hours ago

Bridge to Calculus summer program participants, from left, Steven Ramos, Kevin Dang, Kevin Tran, Pe...

Associated Press

America’s poor math skills raise alarms over global competitiveness

BOSTON (AP) — Like a lot of high school students, Kevin Tran loves superheroes, though perhaps for different reasons than his classmates. “They’re all insanely smart. In their regular jobs they’re engineers, they’re scientists,” said Tran, 17. “And you can’t do any of those things without math.” Tran also loves math. This summer, he studied […]

8 hours ago

A no-trespassing sign hangs on a gate outside a private property, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Pomf...

Associated Press

Leaf-peeping influencers are clogging a Vermont backroad. The town is closing it

POMFRET, Vt. (AP) — Social media influencers take note: You won’t be able to snap that fall foliage selfie at a popular Vermont spot. The town has temporarily closed the road to nonresidents due to overcrowding and “poorly behaved tourists.” The normally quiet dirt road from Pomfret to Woodstock, home to the frequently photographed Sleepy […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

With a government shutdown just days away, Congress is moving into crisis mode

WASHINGTON (AP) — With a government shutdown five days away, Congress is moving into crisis mode as Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces an insurgency from hard-right Republicans eager to slash spending even if it means curtailing federal services for millions of Americans. There’s no clear path ahead as lawmakers return with tensions high and options limited. […]

8 hours ago

FILE - United Auto Workers members walk the picket line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayn...

Associated Press

Biden is headed to Michigan to join the UAW picket line. He’s all-in on showing his union bona fides

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s decision to stand alongside United Auto Workers picketers Tuesday on the 12th day of their strike against major carmakers underscores an allegiance to labor unions that appears to be unparalleled in presidential history. Experts in presidential and U.S. labor history say they cannot recall an instance where a sitting […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

California governor signs law barring schoolbook bans based on racial, gender teachings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Monday to ban school boards from rejecting textbooks based on their teachings about the contributions of people from different racial backgrounds, sexual orientations and gender identities. Newsom called the measure “long overdue.” “From Temecula to Tallahassee, fringe ideologues across the country are attempting to […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Jalen Hurts throws for TD, runs for another as Eagles thump Buccaneers 25-11 to remain unbeaten