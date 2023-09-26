Space Needle begins four-year elevator construction project

This week the Space Needle will begin a four-year construction project to modernize their iconic golden elevators.

Before they can install the new elevators, about a year of modifications are needed to the building. The work will be done overnight, and the Space Needle will remain open to the public.

One elevator will be replaced each year. Installation of the first new elevator will begin in September 2024 and be ready for riders in May of 2025.

This is the latest phase of the privately funded Century Project, which enhanced the visitor experience with floor-to-ceiling glass on the observation deck in 2018.