Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

California education chief Tony Thurmond says he’s running for governor in 2026

Sep 26, 2023, 12:24 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s top education official, Tony Thurmond, on Tuesday announced his bid for governor in 2026, a move that comes amid debates about the rights of students and parents, and what role the state should play as school boards approve class materials.

If elected, Thurmond, the state superintendent of public instruction, would be the first Black person to become California’s governor. He says he wants to address income inequality, ensure schools are better funded and speed up the state’s transition to renewable energy.

“Our campaign isn’t about any one person. It’s about people who are struggling across our state,” the Democrat said in an advertisement announcing his campaign. “California should be a place where everyone has a chance to succeed.”

He joins an already crowded race for governor, though the election is more than three years away. California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis and former state Controller Betty Yee, both Democrats, also announced their 2026 bids for governor. Democratic State Treasurer Fiona Ma, who previously said she would run for governor, announced earlier this year that she is running for lieutenant governor.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom cannot seek a third term.

Before Thurmond became the state’s superintendent in 2019, he served on the West Contra Costa School Board, on the Richmond City Council and in the state Assembly. In 2021, he came under criticism after helping to hire his friend, a psychologist who lived in Philadelphia, as the state’s first superintendent of equity, Politico reported. The official later resigned.

Thurmond has gotten involved recently in several debates over school board policies and he was kicked out of a Southern California school board meeting over the summer for opposing a policy to require school staff to notify parents if their child changes their pronouns or gender identity. California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued the Chino Valley district over the policy, saying it discriminated against students. A judge then halted the policy while the litigation plays out.

Thurmond supported a bill Newsom signed into law Monday to ban school boards from rejecting textbooks because they teach about the contributions of people from different racial backgrounds, sexual orientations or gender identities.

The legislation garnered more attention this summer when a Southern California school board rejected a social studies curriculum for elementary students with supplemental material mentioning Harvey Milk, who was a San Francisco politician and gay rights advocate. Newsom threatened the board with a $1.5 million fine. The school board later reversed course.

National News

Associated Press

Jury convicts man with ties to ‘boogaloo’ movement in 2020 killing of federal security officer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A man with ties to the “boogaloo” extremist movement was convicted of murder and attempted murder by a federal jury Tuesday in the 2020 killing of a federal security officer in Northern California during protests against police brutality. Robert Alvin Justus Jr., 33, now faces life in prison for the murder […]

8 minutes ago

Associated Press

Georgia police arrest pair for selling nitrous oxide in balloons after concert

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police officer has arrested two people for selling nitrous oxide, or laughing gas. An Athens-Clarke County officer made the arrests Thursday, the Athens Banner-Herald reports, after spotting people milling around with balloons following a concert in downtown Athens. The officer observed that the people were holding the balloons closed […]

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

Delaware trooper facing felony charges involving assaults on teens after doorbell prank at his house

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware State Trooper is facing several felony charges involving a brutal assault on a teenager who targeted the trooper’s house in a prank. An indictment issued Monday against Trooper Dempsey R. Walters, 29, includes the first use by prosecutors of a new felony deprivation of civil rights law that was […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

Revised report on Maryland church sex abuse leaves 5 church leaders’ names still redacted

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s attorney general released some previously redacted names in its staggering report on child sex abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore on Tuesday, but the names of five Catholic Church leaders remained redacted amid ongoing appeals, prompting criticism of the church by victims’ advocates. While the names of the high-ranking church leaders […]

60 minutes ago

Associated Press

Tech CEO honored by Forbes was fatally attacked at a Baltimore apartment complex, police say

BALTIMORE (AP) — The founder of a Baltimore tech startup, whose professional accomplishments earned her a spot on a Forbes 30 under 30 list earlier this year, was found dead after being reported missing late Monday morning, according to city police. Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said. Officials released her […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

DeSantis purposely dismantled a Black congressional district, attorney says as trial over map begins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On the same day Alabama Black voters scored a victory in the U.S. Supreme Court, a federal trial opened in Florida in which lawyers say Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis violated the U.S. Constitution by deliberately dismantling a congressional district that favored Black candidates. It’s one of several lawsuits around the country […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

California education chief Tony Thurmond says he’s running for governor in 2026