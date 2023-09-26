Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Indiana man sentenced to 195 years in prison for killing 3 people

Sep 26, 2023, 1:01 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A judge sentenced a central Indiana man to 195 years in prison Tuesday on his convictions of three counts of murder in the 2021 execution-style slayings of three people.

A jury on Aug. 29 found Chad Grimball, 42, of Thorntown guilty in the slayings of Larry Stogsdill Jr., 42; Stogsdill’s 20-year-old son, Brannon Martin; and Martin’s 19-year-old girlfriend, Grace Bishop, all of Lebanon. Grimball also was found guilty of firearms offenses.

Officers found their bodies on Sept. 8, 2021, at a Lebanon apartment after receiving a report that three people may be dead. All three had been shot in the head. A probable cause affidavit said Grimball’s DNA was found on cigarette butts in a kitchen ashtray in the apartment.

Authorities have said the slayings resulted from an ongoing feud between one of the victims and a friend of Grimball.

“Today’s sentence means that the Defendant will never walk free again. He will spend the rest of his life in prison for the heinous and cowardly acts he committed that day,” Boone County Prosecutor Kent Eastwood said in a statement.

Grimball at the time of his conviction was already serving time for a conviction for intimidation, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.

Grimball acted as his own attorney during the trial.

