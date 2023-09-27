Close
LOCAL NEWS

Study: Drivers in Burien, Lake Stevens among worst in Washington

Sep 27, 2023, 6:42 AM | Updated: 9:03 am

A new report identifies the top ten cities with the best and worst drivers in Washington state.

QuoteWizard said a team of its auto and traffic experts looked at our residents’ driving behaviors to create a driver report.

It says Walla Walla, Burien, and Lake Stevens residents are among the worst drivers in the state.

Drivers in Kenmore, Longview, and Oak Harbor are the best in the state.

In 2022, Washington came in as the 25th worst-driving state. The report also said 28% of our roads are in poor condition.

The study also looked at the worst states for distracted driving and found that Washington was the fifth worst in the nation.

According to the report, from 2017 to 2021, 2,679 fatal crashes happened in the state, and 20% of those involved a distracted driver.

Here are the report’s top ten best and worst drivers in Washington:

Worst drivers by city:

  1. Walla Walla
  2. Burien
  3. Lake Stevens
  4. Pasco
  5. Shoreline
  6. Spokane
  7. Pullman
  8. Moses Lake
  9. Des Moines
  10. Camas

Best drivers by city:

  1. Kenmore
  2. Longview
  3. Oak Harbor
  4. Spokane Valley
  5. Tumwater
  6. Bellevue
  7. Bothell
  8. Maple Valley
  9. Lacey
  10. Edmonds

See the full results of the study at this link.

