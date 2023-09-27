Close
LOCAL NEWS

5,000+ residents without power across Puget Sound due to morning storm

Sep 27, 2023, 11:04 AM | Updated: 11:42 am

power storm...

(AP Photo/Hau Dinh)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Multiple power outages caused by heavy rain and wind are affecting more than 5,000 residents in the Puget Sound region Wednesday morning.

The outage is spread across residents being provided electricity from Seattle City Light, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) and Snohomish County Public Utility District.

More on the weather: The rain is a big reminder that fall has arrived, but there’s hope for the weekend

This morning, 4,514 customers were without power in Seattle, 3,104 PSE customers were affected in the state and 1,033 were without power in Snohomish County.

Of those without power this morning, 2,590 were customers in West Seattle affected by a power outage, according to Seattle City Light.

City Light said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the cause of the outage is under investigation and power is estimated to be restored by 1 p.m.

A total of 4,514 customers were initially impacted when the outage was first reported around 6:45 a.m.

The National Weather Service said that the heavy rain and gusty winds Wednesday are coming in from the ocean and likely to dissipate by this afternoon.

More on weather: Sunny now, El Niño soon; How to prepare

“The showers are expected to taper off Wednesday afternoon,” Trent Davis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said. “We could see a convergence zone forming Wednesday evening.”

Warmer than normal sea surface temperatures should develop across the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. The change creates what scientists call a “feedback loop” with the atmosphere: As eastern sea surface temperatures rise, trade winds weaken, setting off a chain of events that cause temperatures to rise even more.

