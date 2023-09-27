Close
Person shot and killed in Lake Forest Park RV

Sep 27, 2023

BY BILL KACZARABA


A person was shot in Lake Forest Park and later died in Lake City. Police say that the shooting involved an RV.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, police responded near the corner of NE 137th St. and 27th Ave. NE just before 9:30 a.m.

There were two crime scenes. One where we are told the person is shot in Lake Forrest Park—another in Lake City, where the RV was found.

Police told KIRO 7 News that several gunshots were found on the RV.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said someone involved in the incident has been detained, but for now, they are not calling it an arrest.

The medical examiner is continuing the investigation.

The Lake Forest Park Police Department is looking into the incident as a shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

