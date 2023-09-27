Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Russia accuses US of promoting ties between Israel and Arabs before Israeli-Palestinian peace deal

Sep 27, 2023, 4:57 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia accused the United States on Wednesday of promoting Israel’s normalization of relations with Arab nations and circumventing the Arab Peace Initiative launched by Saudi Arabia in 2002, which calls for a settlement to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict before any diplomatic recognition of Israel.

The statement by Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia at the U.N. Security Council’s monthly meeting on the Mideast also implicitly criticized Saudi Arabia — without naming it — for moving toward establishing diplomatic relations with Israel while taking “aggressive illegal actions” including an “unprecedented” expansion of settlements on territory that is supposed to be part of an independent Palestinian state.

Nebenzia said U.S. efforts to normalize Arab-Israeli relations at a time that the “de facto” international legal framework for an Israeli-Palestinian peace settlement is being dismantled not only circumvents the “logic” of the Arab Peace Initiative, but it stymies “any prospects for reviving direct negotiations between Palestinians and Israelis” to achieve peace and a long-sought two-state solution to their decades-old conflict.

The council meeting took place a day after Saudi Arabia’s newly appointed envoy to the Palestinian Authority, Nayef al-Sudairi, made a first trip to the Israeli-occupied West Bank since the 1967 Mideast war. At the same time, Israel’s Tourism Minister Haim Katz led an Israeli delegation to the Saudi capital Riyadh to take part in a conference hosted by the U.N. World Tourism Organization.

Both visits were clearly linked to the recent American efforts to normalize ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Al-Sudairi’s visit was widely seen as an attempt by the kingdom to address the key sticking point in the Saudi-Israeli normalization deal: Saudi Arabia’s stance toward Palestinians.

The Saudi government has said it will only normalize ties with Israel if there is major progress toward the creation of a Palestinian state. Before presenting his credentials to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, al-Sudairi sought to assure the Palestinians that Saudi Arabia was “working to establish a Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital,” without elaborating.

Nebenzia and virtually all Security Council members – including the United States – reiterated support for a two-state solution where Israel and Palestine live side-by-side in peace.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield expressed continuing U.S. support for efforts to normalize relations between Israel, its neighbors and other countries in the region.

She expressed hope that another meeting of Jordanian, Egyptian, Israeli, Palestinian and U.S. senior officials “will soon be convened at the ministerial level and will further advance regional integration initiatives.” At a meeting of the five countries in late February in Aqaba, Jordan, the Israelis and Palestinians affirmed their commitment to all previous agreements and the necessity of de-escalating violence and work “towards a just and lasting peace.”

That hasn’t happened, and the violence has escalated since then.

Nebenzia pointed to violent attacks including by Israeli settlers, arbitrary arrests, “unprecedented” settlement expansion and Israel’s forced evictions of Palestinian families, confiscation of their property, legalization of settlement outposts and violations of the “status quo” of the holy sites in Jerusalem.

Thomas-Greenfield warned that ongoing violence in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza is setting back peace prospects and called on all parties “to refrain from actions and rhetoric that further inflames the tensions.”

The U.S. ambassador expressed alarm at the sharp rise in violence by extremist Israeli settlers against Palestinians and warned that the United States opposes settlement building and “takes the issue very seriously, as it undermines the possibility of a future contiguous Palestinian state.”

Tor Wennesland, the U.N. Mideast envoy, reported that in the three months between mid-June and mid-September, 68 Palestinians, including 18 children, were killed and 2,830 were injured by Israeli security forces, while 10 Israelis, including two children, were killed and 122 injured.

The U.N. envoy said Secretary-General António Guterres is also “deeply troubled by the unrelenting expansion of Israeli settlements and settlement outposts” in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, with over 10,000 housing units advanced in just that three-month period.

Wennesland was reporting on implementation of a December 2016 Security Council resolution that also called on all countries to distinguish in their dealings with Israel between its territory and the territory it has occupied since the June 1967 war. He cited U.S. State Department guidance on June 26 that scientific and technological cooperation with Israel in such areas “is inconsistent with U.S. foreign policy.”

As for launching peace talks, Wennesland noted al-Sudairi’s appointment and the statement after an Aug. 14 meeting of Egypt’s president, Jordan’s king and the Palestinian president. It noted the importance of Israel halting all settlement activity and underscoring that a “just and comprehensive solution” to the Palestinian cause is key to stability in the region.

On the sidelines of last week’s meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, the Arab League, European Union, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan held a ministerial meeting on Sept. 18 to “discuss practical ways to reinvigorate the Middle East Peace Process,” Wennesland said.

France’s U.N. Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere expressed support for their agreement “to prepare a package of measures that will benefit both Palestinians and Israelis once a peace agreement has been signed.”

“This initiative should enable us to create the necessary incentives for the resumption of negotiations,” he told the Security Council.

Lifestyle

Associated Press

Winner of $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claims prize in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The winner of the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot in August has come forward to claim the prize, officials said Wednesday. Under a new Florida law, the winner’s name remains anonymous for 90 days from the date the prize was claimed, which was on Sept. 25, lottery officials said in […]

5 hours ago

Hudson, 7, left, Callahan, 13, middle, and Keegan Pruente, 10, right, stand outside their school on...

Associated Press

More schools are adopting 4-day weeks. For parents, the challenge is day 5

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — It’s a Monday in September, but with schools closed, the three children in the Pruente household have nowhere to be. Callahan, 13, contorts herself into a backbend as 7-year-old Hudson fiddles with a balloon and 10-year-old Keegan plays the piano. Like a growing number of students around the U.S, the Pruente […]

3 days ago

A sign marks a roadside rest stop that has been made to look like the historic security gate that a...

Associated Press

Birthplace of the atomic bomb braces for its biggest mission since the top-secret Manhattan Project

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — Los Alamos was the perfect spot for the U.S. government’s top-secret Manhattan Project. Almost overnight, the ranching enclave on a remote plateau in northern New Mexico was transformed into a makeshift home for scientists, engineers and young soldiers racing to develop the world’s first atomic bomb. Dirt roads were hastily […]

4 days ago

Associated Press

Correction: High Speed Rail-Florida story

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — In a story published Sept. 22, 2023, about the start of high-speed passenger train service between Miami and Orlando, The Associated Press erroneously referred to someone struck and killed by a Brightline train. The victim was a pedestrian, not a passenger.

5 days ago

FILE - Confetti flies as Dearborn mayor candidate Abdullah Hammoud prepares to speak to supporters ...

Associated Press

Census shows 3.5 million Middle Eastern residents in US, Venezuelans fastest growing Hispanic group

The United States had 3.5 million residents who identify as Middle Eastern or North African, Venezuelans were the fastest-growing Hispanic group last decade and Chinese and Asian Indians were the two largest Asian groups, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The most detailed race and ethnicity data to date from the 2020 census was released […]

7 days ago

In this photo provided by Darresha George, her son Darryl George, 17, a junior at Barbers Hill High...

Associated Press

A Black student was suspended for his hairstyle. The school says it wasn’t discrimination

The same week his state outlawed racial discrimination based on hairstyles, a Black high school student in Texas was suspended because school officials said his locs violated the district’s dress code. Darryl George, a junior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, received an in-school suspension after he was told his hair fell below […]

10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Russia accuses US of promoting ties between Israel and Arabs before Israeli-Palestinian peace deal