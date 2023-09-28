Close
POLITICS

Separatist government of Nagorno-Karabakh says it will dismantle itself by January 2024

Sep 27, 2023, 11:40 PM

Wounded ethnic Armenian man named Sasha, 84 years-old, from Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh is helped...

Wounded ethnic Armenian man named Sasha, 84 years-old, from Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh is helped by volunteers walk as he arrives in Armenia's Goris in Syunik region, Armenia, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Some 42,500 people, or about 35% of Nagorno-Karabakh's ethnic Armenian population, has left for neighboring Armenia as of Wednesday morning, according to Armenian authorities. Hours-long traffic jams were reported on Tuesday on the road linking Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The separatist government of Nagorno-Karabakh announced Thursday that it will dismantle itself and the unrecognized republic will cease to exist by Jan. 1, 2024.

The move comes after Azerbaijan carried out a lightning offensive to reclaim full control over its breakaway region and demanded that Armenian troops in Nagorno-Karabakh lay down their weapons and the separatist government dismantle itself.

Nagorno-Karabakh was run by separatist authorities for about 30 years.

