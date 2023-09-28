Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Stock market today: Global shares mostly fall over China worries

Sep 28, 2023, 1:01 AM | Updated: 2:26 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly lower Thursday in subdued trading on looming worries about China property woes.

France’s CAC 40 shed 0.3% to 7,050.19 in early trading. Germany’s DAX slipped 0.4% to 15,164.02. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged down 0.6% to 7,544.91. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down nearly 0.1% at 33,759.00. S&P 500 futures was virtually unchanged at 4,313.00.

Trading in shares of heavily indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group was suspended in Hong Kong. That followed media reports that the chairman of Evergrande, Hui Ka Yan, had been taken away earlier this month and placed under police watch.

Evergrande is the world’s most heavily indebted real estate developer and is at the center of a property market crisis that is dragging on China’s economic growth.

“The relatively quiet economic calendar today may lead sentiments on a more subdued tone, while reservations on risk taking may continue to revolve around developments on China’s property sector,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG.

The Hang Seng index slid 1.4% to 17,373.03. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.1% to 3,110.48.

Trading was closed in South Korea for a holiday. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 1.5% to 31,872.52. Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped nearly 0.1% to 7,024.80.

After more than a decade in which the Federal Reserve would quickly cut rates in order to help the economy, still-high inflation is now discouraging the Fed from lowering rates. Its main interest rate is already at its highest level since 2001, and the Fed indicated last week it will cut rates in 2024 by less than earlier expected.

A long list of worries is also tugging at financial markets. The most immediate is the threat of another U.S. government shutdown as Capitol Hill threatens a stalemate that could shut off federal services across the country as soon as this weekend.

Stock prices have managed through past shutdowns relatively well, but conditions may be a little different this time.

Several highly influential reports are supposed to come in the coming weeks. The next monthly jobs report is due on Oct. 6, and two big inflation reports are due the following week.

Other threats looming over Wall Street include shaky economies around the world, a strike by U.S. auto workers that could put more upward pressure on inflation and a resumption of U.S. student-loan repayments that could dent spending by households.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude slipped 3 cents to $93.65 a barrel. It rallied $3.29 to settle at $93.68 per barrel Wednesday, up from less than $70 in June. It’s threatening to top $100 again for the first time since the summer of 2022. Brent crude, the international standard, was unchanged at $96.55.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 149.37 Japanese yen from 149.63 yen. The euro cost $1.0518, up from $1.0509.

___

AP Business Writers Stan Choe and Zen Soo contributed to this report.

World

Wounded ethnic Armenian man named Sasha, 84 years-old, from Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh is helped...

Associated Press

Separatist government of Nagorno-Karabakh says it will dismantle itself by January 2024

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The separatist government of Nagorno-Karabakh announced Thursday that it will dismantle itself and the unrecognized republic will cease to exist by Jan. 1, 2024. The move comes after Azerbaijan carried out a lightning offensive to reclaim full control over its breakaway region and demanded that Armenian troops in Nagorno-Karabakh lay down […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Plans for Poland’s first nuclear power plant move ahead as US and Polish officials an sign agreement

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish and U.S. officials signed an agreement Wednesday in Warsaw for the construction of Poland’s first nuclear power plant, part of an effort by the Central European nation to move away from polluting fossil fuels. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called the deal to build the plant at the Lubiatowo-Kopalino site in […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

North Korea says it will expel the US soldier who crossed into the country in July

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday that it will expel a U.S. soldier who crossed into the country through the heavily armed border between the Koreas in July. The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said that authorities have finished their questioning of Pvt. Travis King. It said that he confessed to […]

23 hours ago

Slawomir Mentzen, left, and Krzysztof Bosak, right, the co-leaders of the hard right Confederation ...

Associated Press

A hard-right party gathers strength in Poland, pushing a new, less friendly course on Ukraine

KATOWICE, Poland (AP) — Poland’s hard-right Confederation party opened its electoral campaign convention as if it were a rock concert, with a singer riding up on a motorcycle, its engine revving, and a pyrotechnic show of flames and sparklers. The party has been growing in popularity, especially among young men fed up with the political […]

1 day ago

Demonstrators start a fire at the foot of the barrier protecting the National Palace during a march...

Associated Press

9 years later, families of 43 missing Mexican students march to demand answers in emblematic case

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Chanting from one to 43, relatives of students abducted nine years ago counted out the number of the missing youths as they marched through Mexico City Tuesday to demand answers to one of Mexico’s most infamous human rights cases. With President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s term ending next year, family members […]

1 day ago

CORRECTS LOCATION - Security forces gather at the site of a fatal fire in the district of Hamdaniya...

Associated Press

Fire rips through Iraqi wedding hall, killing around 100 in shock to Christian community

MOSUL, Iraq (AP) — As they watched the bride and groom start their slow dance, Faten Youssef imagined the future wedding of her son, seated next to her at a reception table. Within moments, however, disaster struck when an inferno erupted that would leave nearly 100 dead in the northern Iraqi wedding hall. As the […]

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Stock market today: Global shares mostly fall over China worries