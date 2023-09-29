Reichert: Inslee ‘should have been honest from Day 1’ about ballooning gas prices

As Republican gubernatorial candidate Dave Reichert tours the state of Washington, the former law enforcement officer keeps hearing one shared sentiment amongst residents — that people can no longer afford to live in the state.

“When you look at the gas tax, that of course adds cost to everything in the state that we buy,” Reichert told The Jason Rantz Show on AM 770 KTTH this week. “It’s all transported by small trucks, large trucks, semi trucks. They’re all paying the gas tax, and food prices go up as a result of that.”

Washington currently ranks as the third-highest state to fill up a car’s gas tank, according to AAA’s gas price averages noted Friday. The average cost for a gallon of regular gas is $5.12 in the Evergreen State. Only California ($6.07) and Nevada ($5.22) have higher prices.

Reichert claimed Washington Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee was dishonest about residents facing a gas tax of nearly 50 cents per gallon.

“He should have been honest from Day 1,” Reichert said. “That if this isn’t pennies, he knew where this was going to go. It’s 50 cents a gallon. And who knows, that may go higher.”

Only California and Pennsylvania drivers are taxed more per gallon than those in Washington.

“He certainly has the opportunity to reduce that tax or to put it on pause,” Reichert said. “If he felt that, you know, people were being harmed. He doesn’t care if people are harmed.”

Inslee will not be seeking reelection in 2024. Reichert said the current governor isn’t shy about pushing his environmental agenda on constituents at all costs before he leaves office.

“The goal here is to, of course, raise taxes to force us out of our personal vehicles onto mass transit,” Reichert said.

The price of gas is just one of the main issues that will be the focus of Reichert’s gubernatorial campaign. The former King County Sheriff is also a big proponent for restoring trust in law enforcement, which he said is a key in fixing the crime crisis plaguing the state.

“We have a chance here to change what’s wrong and do what’s right, and fix things that are broken,” Reichert said.

