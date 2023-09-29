Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Sep 29, 2023, 3:58 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget; Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.; Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of golf’s Ryder Cup.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.; former Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and French Hill, R-Ark.; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate.

