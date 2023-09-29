Close
LOCAL NEWS

Video: Pierce County deputies use garden tools to save elk caught in swing

Sep 29, 2023, 4:48 PM | Updated: 5:51 pm

pierce county elk...

(Photo screenshot of Pierce County deputy bodycam)

(Photo screenshot of Pierce County deputy bodycam)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

At the beginning of September, Pierce County deputies were called to save a young bull elk with its antlers caught in the rope of a tree swing.

Their body camera video shows them approaching the bucking and panicked animal, then using borrowed garden tools to cut the swing’s ropes.

More on Wash. wildlife: National Park Service considers plan to bring grizzly bears back to the Cascades

The elk was eventually freed, as the deputies dodged the big wooden swing and the charging elk. One of the deputies fell to the ground and rolled to get out of the way, but he avoided any injuries.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Blotter reminded readers this practice is “extremely dangerous” and the law enforcement agency “would never want you to try this at home.”

