Army helicopter crashes into power lines, causes fire in Grant County

A military helicopter crashed into power lines, causing a wildfire in Grant County near Beverly, according to the CBS television station in Spokane. State Route 243 was closed at milepost 18 (near Beverly) as a result of the crash for less than an hour, but it is now open.

Power lines are reportedly still down in the Columbia River and across SR 243, according to Grant County Power Utility District (PUD).

More on WA plane crashes: Pilot killed in plane crash near Arlington Municipal Airport

“Army helicopter made a hard landing after striking power lines over the Columbia River,” Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated on Facebook. “Crew is ok.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates