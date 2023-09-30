Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Man dead after suspected DUI rollover crash in Bellevue

Sep 30, 2023, 11:00 AM

DUI Bellevue...

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A man is dead and another person is in the hospital after a rollover crash in Bellevue Saturday morning, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

At about 4:10 a.m. Saturday, Bellevue officers and medics with the Bellevue Fire Department responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on 108th Avenue Northeast near State Route 520.

When they arrived, they found the car passenger who had died from his injuries.

The 26-year-old driver was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe alcohol was a factor in the fatal crash.

 

Local News

Seattle Amazon walkout...

Bill Kaczaraba

Report: Amazon tells its employees it is monitoring badge swipes

Amazon says it is getting serious about its "get back to the office" policy, now monitoring individual badge swipes into office buildings.

2 hours ago

Image: A cup of coffee...

Steve Coogan

Analysis: Seattle is not the No. 1 coffee city in the US

Seattle did not finish No. 1 in Wallet Hub's recently released list of the "Best Coffee Cities in America." Another West Coast city did.

2 hours ago

FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns on C...

The MyNorthwest staff with wire reports

Wash. Senators Murray, Cantwell pay tribute to Feinstein after her death

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, a centrist Democrat who was elected to the Senate in 1992 has died. She was 90.

16 hours ago

helicopter grant county...

Frank Sumrall

Army helicopter strikes power lines, causes fire in Grant County

A helicopter crashed into power lines, causing a wildfire in Grant County, according to the CBS television station in Spokane.

17 hours ago

Image: A petition about raising the minimum wage in Tukwila...

Steve Coogan

Washington minimum wage to rise 3.4% in 2024

Washington's minimum wage will rise to $16.28 per hour in 2024, a 3.4% increase over 2023's $15.74 an hour, a state agency announced.

17 hours ago

pierce county elk...

Frank Sumrall

Video: Pierce County deputies use garden tools to save elk caught in swing

Their body camera video shows them approaching the bucking and panicked animal, then using borrowed garden tools to cut the swing's ropes.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Man dead after suspected DUI rollover crash in Bellevue