Man dead after suspected DUI rollover crash in Bellevue
Sep 30, 2023, 11:00 AM
(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)
A man is dead and another person is in the hospital after a rollover crash in Bellevue Saturday morning, according to the Bellevue Police Department.
At about 4:10 a.m. Saturday, Bellevue officers and medics with the Bellevue Fire Department responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on 108th Avenue Northeast near State Route 520.
When they arrived, they found the car passenger who had died from his injuries.
The 26-year-old driver was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives believe alcohol was a factor in the fatal crash.