NATIONAL NEWS

2 people killed and 2 wounded in Houston shooting, sheriff says

Oct 1, 2023, 10:16 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HOUSTON (AP) — Two people were killed and two more hospitalized with gunshot wounds in a shooting that authorities believe stemmed from a romantic dispute, a Houston-area sheriff said Sunday.

Deputies responded to the shooting in northwest Houston Sunday morning and found multiple gunshot victims, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

He said two were confirmed dead on the scene and two others were taken to a hospital. He didn’t provide further information on their condition. The sheriff had earlier said four people were killed in the shooting.

Gonzalez said the investigation is in its early phases but that the dispute may have stemmed from a break-up or divorce. He did not identify any of the people who were shot, nor the suspected shooter, but said there is no active threat to the community.

The shooting took place in a residential neighborhood about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of downtown Houston.

