Enjoy Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue fall colors with these nature walks

Fall has arrived in Western Washington! This weekend is supposed to be in the 70s, making the perfect weather for nature walks.

‘Greater Seattle on the Cheap’ put together a list, recommending the best nature walks in Seattle, Tacoma, and surrounding areas.

In Seattle:

Green Lake Park – 2.8-mile path around the lake with beaches.

Discovery Park – 534-acre park on a bluff overlooking the Puget Sound with panoramic views and a path to the beach.

Union Bay Natural Area, managed by the Unversity of Washington Botanic Gardens – 74 acres with 4 miles of shoreline, surrounded by nature and wildlife.

Washington Park Arboretum – 230 acres of plants and flowers by Lake Washington.

Lincoln Park – a nose-shaped bluff in West Seattle with 4.6 miles of walking paths.

Kubota Garden – Japanese stone garden with eye-catching sculptures in Rainier Beach.

In Tacoma:

Point Defiance Park – a 760-acre park with a walking loop and driving loop featuring forests, beaches, and views.

Wright Park Arboretum – a 27-acre park in the Stadium District with over 600 trees.

Swan Creek Park – a 373-acre greenspace between East Tacoma and Pierce County with salmon-bearing streams, dog parks, mountain bike trails, and more.

In King County:

Bellevue Downtown Park – a 21-acre park across from Bellevue Square.

Bellevue Botanical Garden – 53 acres of gardens, woodlands, and natural wetlands.

Mercer Slough Nature Park – minutes from Seattle or Bellevue, with 320 acres of wildlife habitat and seven miles of trails.

Olallie State Park – a 2,336-acre park east of Seattle with six miles of hiking trails along the Cascade Mountains.

Cedar River Trail – a 17.3-mile trail along the Cedar River between Lake Washington in Renton and State Route 169.