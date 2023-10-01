Close
LOCAL NEWS

Enjoy Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue fall colors with these nature walks

Oct 1, 2023, 2:58 PM

(Photo from KIRO 7)

BY JULIA DALLAS, KIRO 7 NEWS


Fall has arrived in Western Washington! This weekend is supposed to be in the 70s, making the perfect weather for nature walks.

‘Greater Seattle on the Cheap’ put together a list, recommending the best nature walks in Seattle, Tacoma, and surrounding areas.

In Seattle:

  • Green Lake Park – 2.8-mile path around the lake with beaches.
  • Discovery Park – 534-acre park on a bluff overlooking the Puget Sound with panoramic views and a path to the beach.
  • Union Bay Natural Area, managed by the Unversity of Washington Botanic Gardens – 74 acres with 4 miles of shoreline, surrounded by nature and wildlife.
  • Washington Park Arboretum – 230 acres of plants and flowers by Lake Washington.
  • Lincoln Park – a nose-shaped bluff in West Seattle with 4.6 miles of walking paths.
  • Kubota Garden – Japanese stone garden with eye-catching sculptures in Rainier Beach.

In Tacoma:

  • Point Defiance Park – a 760-acre park with a walking loop and driving loop featuring forests, beaches, and views.
  • Wright Park Arboretum – a 27-acre park in the Stadium District with over 600 trees.
  • Swan Creek Park – a 373-acre greenspace between East Tacoma and Pierce County with salmon-bearing streams, dog parks, mountain bike trails, and more.

In King County:

