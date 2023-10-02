Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Kentucky man linked to Breonna Taylor case arrested on drug charges

Oct 2, 2023, 9:35 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who was the target of a series of police drug raids that led to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor in 2020 has been arrested in Louisville on several drug-related charges.

Jamarcus Glover, a former boyfriend of Taylor, was arrested Saturday on multiple drug offenses, including using juveniles under 18 to traffic heroin, according to media reports.

In March 2020, police executed a series of “no-knock” drug warrants at different locations on the same night targeting Glover, including one at Taylor’s apartment. The warrant police used to enter Taylor’s apartment said Glover was suspected of using Taylor’s apartment as a place to have packages sent.

A former Louisville officer has testified as part of a plea agreement that part of the Taylor warrant, which said a postal official had confirmed Glover was receiving packages at Taylor’s home, was falsified. Two other former Louisville officers are facing federal charges for allegedly conspiring to falsify the warrant.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot to death by officers who knocked down her door while executing the search warrant. Taylor’s boyfriend at the time, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot that hit one of the officers as they came through the door and they returned fire, striking Taylor multiple times. No drugs or cash were found at Taylor’s apartment.

Glover was arrested on drug trafficking charges on the same night, in a house about 10 miles away from Taylor’s southern Louisville apartment.

The new charges against Glover include drug trafficking, unlawful transaction with a minor with illegal drugs and engaging in organized crime.

National News

A person browses offerings in the Raven's Nest Treasure shop in Pike Place Market, Dec. 10, 2021, i...

Associated Press

Man who faked Native American heritage to sell his art in Seattle sentenced to probation

A Washington state man who falsely claimed Native American heritage to sell his artwork at downtown Seattle galleries was sentenced Wednesday to federal probation and community service.

2 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man who sought to expose sexual predators fatally shot during argument in Detroit-area restaurant

A 40-year-old Detroit-area man who posed as a 15-year-old girl on social media to identify alleged sexual predators has been fatally shot during an argument in a restaurant. Police arrested two males, ages 17 and 18, Saturday in Friday night’s slaying of Robert Wayne Lee of Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. Lee had […]

22 minutes ago

Associated Press

Philadelphia journalist who advocated for homeless and LGBTQ+ communities shot and killed at home

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A journalist and advocate who rose from homelessness and addiction to serve as a spokesperson for Philadelphia’s most vulnerable was shot and killed at his home early Monday, police said. Josh Kruger, 39, was shot seven times at about 1:30 a.m. and collapsed in the street after seeking help, police said. He […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

All Oneboard electric skateboards are under recall after 4 deaths and serious injury reports

NEW YORK (AP) — All models of Onewheel self-balancing electric skateboards are under recall after at least four deaths and multiple injuries were reported in recent years, federal regulators said last week. The 300,000 now-recalled skateboards, manufactured by the California-based Future Motion, can stop balancing a rider if the boards’ limits are exceeded — which […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Search resumes for missing 9-year-old girl who vanished during camping trip in upstate New York park

MOREAU, N.Y. (AP) — Law enforcement, forest rangers and others resumed searching an upstate New York park on Monday for a 9-year-old girl who vanished during a camping trip over the weekend. Charlotte Sena may have been abducted while riding her bicycle Saturday evening in Moreau Lake State Park, about 35 miles (60 kilometers) north […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

$1.04 billion Powerball jackpot tempts players to brave long odds

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An estimated $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs Monday night, tempting players to spend a couple dollars on a longshot chance at instant riches. The prize is the world’s ninth-largest lottery prize behind earlier drawings of Powerball and Mega Millions, the other nearly nationwide lottery game. The […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Kentucky man linked to Breonna Taylor case arrested on drug charges