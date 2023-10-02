Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Kentucky AG announces latest round of funding to groups battling the state’s drug abuse problem

Oct 2, 2023, 1:19 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A state commission has awarded nearly $14 million in the latest round of funding to groups serving “in the trenches” to combat Kentucky’s drug abuse problem, Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Monday.

A few dozen groups will receive portions of the $13.9 million, which stems from a massive settlement with opioid companies. It continues the flow of money to grassroots groups specializing in drug prevention, treatment and recovery services as Kentucky struggles to overcome the deadly scourge.

“To all those struggling with addiction, our message is clear: Help is on the way. Millions of dollars in help is on the way,” Cameron said in announcing the latest awards at the Kentucky Capitol.

The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is funneling the money to an array of programs — from small towns to the state’s largest cities. The awards are designed to help combat a drug problem that Cameron has branded as “the public safety challenge of our lifetime.”

Though Kentucky’s overdose fatalities declined last year, the rate remained staggeringly high.

The Bluegrass State had 2,135 overdose deaths in 2022, down more than 5% from the prior year and the first statewide decline since 2018. The increased prevalence of fentanyl — a powerful synthetic opioid — is blamed by officials as a key factor behind the high death toll in Kentucky. Potent, inexpensive methamphetamine is seen as another significant contributor.

Cameron’s office secured more than $800 million for Kentucky as part of settlements with companies for their roles in the opioid addiction crisis.

Half of Kentucky’s settlement to combat the opioid crisis will flow directly to cities and counties. The commission oversees the state’s half. Cameron announced the group’s membership last year and it held town hall meetings to hear from people harmed by the opioid epidemic.

Including the latest recipient groups announced Monday, more than $32 million has been awarded for opioid prevention, treatment and recovery programs this year in Kentucky, Cameron’s office said.

Those programs are staffed by people “serving in the trenches” of fighting the drug epidemic, the attorney general said at Monday’s event.

The state’s drug woes have emerged as a persistent issue in Kentucky’s hard-fought gubernatorial campaign, pitting Cameron against incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. The latest awards were announced barely more than a month before Election Day. Cameron revealed an earlier round of funding a few weeks before the state’s May primary, when he won the GOP nomination to challenge Beshear.

There’s a running debate about who should share in the credit for bringing opioid settlement money to the Bluegrass State, but also who should be blamed for a surge in drug-related deaths that plagued Kentucky in recent years. Nationally, overdose deaths soared amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beshear has noted that he aggressively targeted opioid manufacturers and distributors, filing numerous lawsuits against them when he was Cameron’s predecessor as attorney general. Cameron says he was the one who ultimately secured the settlement funding for Kentucky.

National News

Associated Press

Iowa promises services to kids with severe mental and behavioral needs after lawsuit cites failures

Iowa’s health agency will take steps to develop home and community-based services for children with severe mental and behavioral needs as part of an initial agreement with civil rights groups that filed a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed in January on behalf of three children. It alleges that Iowa has for decades failed […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

Northern California seashore searched for missing swimmer after unconfirmed report of a shark attack

POINT REYES NATIONAL SEASHORE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities searched a remote section of California’s Point Reyes National Seashore on Monday for a swimmer missing since a possible shark attack during the weekend. The swimmer was reported missing late Sunday morning near Point Reyes, northwest of San Francisco Bay, said U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Hunter […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

95-year-old painter threatened with eviction from Cape Cod dune shack wins five-year reprieve

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — A 95-year-old painter and his family threatened with eviction from the Provincetown, Massachusetts, dune shack they have helped care for and occupy for nearly eight decades have won a reprieve. A legal team representing the painter worked out an agreement with federal officials that allows Salvatore Del Deo and his family […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

2 Indianapolis officers plead not guilty after indictment for shooting Black man asleep in car

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers indicted for shooting a Black man who was sleeping in a car outside his grandmother’s house entered not guilty pleas Monday. Officers Carl Chandler and Alexander Gregory entered the pleas to charges of battery and criminal recklessness charges. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday that […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

House Republican duo calls for fraud probe into federal anti-poverty program

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The federal government should investigate potential fraud in one of its largest anti-poverty programs, two Republican members of Congress say. In a Sept. 20 letter to Comptroller General Gene Dodoro that was made public Monday by Mississippi’s state auditor, U.S. Reps. Jason Smith, of Missouri, and Darin LaHood, of Illinois, said […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge denies request by three former Memphis officers to have separate trials in Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge on Monday denied requests by three former Memphis officers to have separate trials in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop. Lawyers for Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills and Justin Smith had filed motions to sever their cases from Demetrius Haley and Emmitt Martin, arguing that they […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Kentucky AG announces latest round of funding to groups battling the state’s drug abuse problem