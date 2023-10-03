Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Florida man who murdered women he met in bars set to die by lethal injection

Oct 2, 2023, 9:12 PM

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Michael Duane Zack III. (Florida Department of Corrections via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Florida Department of Corrections via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


STARKE, Fla. (AP) — A man is scheduled to die by lethal injection over 25 years after he killed women het met in north Florida bars during a dayslong spate of crimes.

Michael Zack III is set to die at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the murder of Ravonne Smith, a bar employee he befriended and later beat and stabbed with an oyster knife in June 1996. He was also convicted and separately sentenced to life in prison for murdering Laura Rosillo, who he met at a bar in a nearby county.

Zack’s nine-day crime run began in Tallahassee, where he was a regular at a bar. When Zack’s girlfriend called and said he was being evicted, the bartender offered to loan him her pickup truck. Zack left with it and never returned, according to court records.

Zack drove to a Niceville bar in the Florida Panhandle, where he befriended a construction company owner. The man learned Zack was living in the pickup truck and offered to let him stay at his home. Zack later stole two guns and $42. He pawned the guns, according to court records.

At yet another bar, he met Rosillo and invited her to the beach to do drugs. He then beat her, dragged her partially clothed into the dunes, strangled her and kicked sand over her face, according to court records. The next day he went to a Pensacola bar, where he met Smith. The two went to the beach to smoke marijuana and later she took him to the home she shared with her boyfriend.

At the home, Zack smashed her over the head with a bottle, slammed her head into the floor, raped her and stabbed her four times in the center of the chest with the oyster knife. He then stole her television, VCR and purse and tried to pawn the electronics. The pawn shop suspected the items were stolen and Zack fled and hid in an empty house for two days before being arrested, according to court records.

Zack, now 54, admitted killing Smith. He became enraged and beat her when she made a comment about his mother’s murder, which his sister committed, Zack said. He said he thought Smith was going to another room to get a gun when he stabbed her in self defense.

Zack’s lawyers sought to stop the execution, arguing he is a victim of fetal alcohol syndrome and posttraumatic stress disorder. The U.S. Supreme Court denied Zack’s appeal for a stay of execution Monday afternoon without comment.

Zack’s execution would be the eighth under Gov. Ron DeSantis dating back to 2019 and the sixth this year after no executions in 2020 through 2022. DeSantis has made tougher, more far-reaching death penalty laws an issue in his presidential campaign.

National News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by F...

Associated Press

DeSantis said he would support a 15-week abortion ban, after avoiding a direct answer for months

When Ron DeSantis seemed to say during last week’s Republican presidential debate that he would support a federal ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, some anti-abortion activists called it the news they had been waiting months to hear. The president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a leading anti-abortion advocacy group, issued a […]

4 minutes ago

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wi...

Associated Press

Hunter Biden returns to court in Delaware and is expected to plead not guilty to gun charges

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden is due back in a Delaware courtroom Tuesday, where he’s expected to plead not guilty to federal firearms charges that emerged after his earlier deal collapsed. The president’s son is facing charges that he lied about his drug use in October 2018 on a form to buy a gun […]

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

US Rep. Henry Cuellar carjacked by three armed attackers about a mile from Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, was carjacked Monday night by three armed attackers, his office said. Cuellar’s chief of staff Jacob Hochberg released a statement saying: “As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle. Luckily, he was not harmed and is […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

Sheriff Paul Penzone of Arizona’s Maricopa County says he’s stepping down a year early in January

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone announced Monday that he is resigning in January, a full year before his term ends. Penzone said at a news conference that he decided to step down and not seek a third term so he can explore other possibilities in public service. He didn’t elaborate. “I think […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Colorado man arrested on suspicion of killing a mother black bear and two cubs

HOWARD, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing a mother black bear and two cubs in the Rocky Mountains a few hours southwest of Denver, authorities confirmed Monday. Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which had learned about the illegal killing through anonymous reports and social media posts, found the bears’ […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Iowa promises services to kids with severe mental and behavioral needs after lawsuit cites failures

Iowa’s health agency will take steps to develop home and community-based services for children with severe mental and behavioral needs as part of an initial agreement with civil rights groups that filed a class action lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed in January on behalf of three children. It alleges that Iowa has for decades failed […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Florida man who murdered women he met in bars set to die by lethal injection