Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WORLD

Shoppers flee major shopping mall in Bangkok after hearing what sounded like gunshots

Oct 3, 2023, 3:03 AM | Updated: 3:50 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BANGKOK (AP) — Hundreds of shoppers fled a major shopping mall in the center of the Thai capital Bangkok on Tuesday afternoon after what sounded like gunshots were heard inside.

It was not immediately clear if shots had been fired, though police said there were injuries and some frightened shoppers were still hunkering down inside the Siam Paragon Mall.

The incident prompted authorities to shut access to the nearby Siam elevated train stop, preventing commuters from exiting the transit station, as the evening rush hour began and intense rain pounded the city, according to an Associated Press journalist at the scene.

First responders could be seen entering the mall as sirens wailed outside.

Police spokesman Archayon Kraithong said police officers in the area had been ordered to secure the scene, and that he would provide details as soon as possible.

He didn’t provide details on casualties, but police said on their official Facebook page that there were injuries.

Witnesses said crowds of people left the building, one of several shopping centers in the area popular with tourists and well-heeled Thais alike.

Chinese tourist Liu Shiying told the AP that she saw people running and saying someone had opened fire. She said she heard gunshots and an alarm ringing out and, that the lights in the mall went out.

“We’re temporarily hiding. Who dares to go out?” she said while taking cover. She was later able to leave.

Multiple videos uploaded to social media showed people running out of the building. The public broadcaster Thai PBS said several gunshot-like sounds were heard, but had no other details.

Mall officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

The incident happened days before Thais were planning to mark the one-year anniversary on Oct. 6 of a grisly gun and knife attack at a rural day care center that killed 36 people, most of them preschoolers.

Gun violence is not uncommon in Thailand, though mass shootings are rare.

World

Associated Press

Stock market today: World markets mixed as bond selling pressures Wall Street

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street simmered under pressure from rising bond yields. U.S. futures and oil prices edged higher. Germany’s DAX fell 0.3% to 15,205.21 and the CAC 40 in Paris gave up 0.2% to 7,055.01. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.4% to 7,536.42. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sank 2.7% […]

5 hours ago

A woman with the number 68 painted on her face participates in a march in remembrance of the 1968 T...

Associated Press

Generations of students remember 1968 massacre in march through Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Chanting in unison, students marched through downtown Mexico City on Monday evening, marking 55 years since the military massacred hundreds of students in Tlatelolco plaza. Enrique Treviño Taudres survived the massacre and now marches every year with the Pro Democratic Freedoms 68 Committee. “People know a lot and forget easily,” he […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Karikó and Weissman win Nobel Prize in medicine for work that enabled mRNA vaccines against COVID-19

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Two scientists won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for discoveries that enabled the creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 that were critical in slowing the pandemic — technology that’s also being studied to fight cancer and other diseases. Hungarian-American Katalin Karikó and American Drew Weissman were cited for contributing “to […]

1 day ago

Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian markets sink, with Hong Kong down 3% on heavy selling of property stocks

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian markets declined Tuesday following a mixed session on Wall Street, where buying was pressured by rising bond yields. U.S. futures fell and oil prices also were lower. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped more than 3% as investors unloaded property shares. However, China Evergrande was up nearly 16%, resuming trading after its […]

1 day ago

The Europe team led by Europe's Team Captain Luke Donald, at center, lift the Ryder Cup after winni...

Associated Press

Ryder Cup in Rome stays right at home for the Europeans. The US loses its seventh straight in Europe

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — The best collection of players at Marco Simone had flags from their eight countries draped around their shoulders as they took turns clutching and thrusting the gold Ryder Cup, the very trophy that turns them into one nation, one team, with one purpose. The celebration was familiar on European soil, […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Mexico’s president slams US aid for Ukraine and sanctions on Venezuela and Cuba

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president on Friday slammed U.S. aid for Ukraine and economic sanctions on Venezuela, Cuba and other nations. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador issued a broad criticism of U.S. foreign policy, saying U.S. economic sanctions were forcing people to emigrate from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. Experts say economic mismanagement and political […]

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Shoppers flee major shopping mall in Bangkok after hearing what sounded like gunshots