Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

2 semis crash on I-5 early Tuesday, delaying morning commuters

Oct 3, 2023, 5:32 AM | Updated: 5:53 am

(Photo from Washington State Department of Transportation)...

(Photo from Washington State Department of Transportation)

(Photo from Washington State Department of Transportation)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Two crashes on northbound Interstate 5 have snarled traffic for Tuesday morning commuters as crews work to clear the semis.

The first crashed semi was at the Interstate 405 junction, blocking three lanes of traffic, which was quickly cleared around 5:25 a.m. leaving behind heavy traffic.

More traffic: Felony traffic crimes continue to skyrocket in King County

A second crash happened at State Route 900, blocking the two left lanes near the top of the Duwamish Curve. Now it is only blocking the rightmost lane as traffic crawls by the incident.

Both crashes are causing significant backups, at one point stretching up to five miles. Drivers should expect 15-20 minute delays traveling on northbound I-5 as the incidents get cleared out.

Local News

snow plow...

Frank Sumrall

Who will join Plowie McPlowface as Lynwood snow plow naming contest returns

Some current snow plow names from previous contest winners include Plowie McPlow Plow, The Big Leplowski, Sir Plows-A-Lot and Betty Whiteout.

1 hour ago

lawsuit wrongful death...

L.B. Gilbert

Family settles wrongful death lawsuit with Seattle for $1.8M

The family of a man who died of a heart attack after first responders delayed responding to the incident has reached a settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit with the City of Seattle.

2 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Louie Tran, KIRO 7 News

Tacoma parents allege school workers physically assaulted children, including son with autism

A Tacoma mother and father accused workers with Tacoma Public Schools of physically assaulting their children multiple times, including the father’s son with autism.

2 hours ago

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks during the introduction of the integration of Microsoft Bing sea...

Suman Naishadham, Associated Press

Microsoft CEO says unfair practices by Google led to its dominance as a search engine

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said Monday that unfair tactics used by Google led to its dominance as a search engine, tactics that in turn have thwarted his company’s rival program, Bing.

3 hours ago

Image: The outside of Hard Rock Hotel is seen on April 14, 2023 in New York City....

Steve Coogan

Seattle’s Hard Rock Cafe to permanently close Dec. 1

A spokesperson confirmed to KIRO 7 the company is open to having another location in Seattle if the right one can be found.

14 hours ago

unsafe sleep...

Heather Bosch

19 infants died in Snohomish County from 2020-22 due to unsafe sleep

Snohomish county's child death review team found that many were preventable as most died from either suffocation or accidental strangulation.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

2 semis crash on I-5 early Tuesday, delaying morning commuters