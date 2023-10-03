2 semis crash on I-5 early Tuesday, delaying morning commuters

Two crashes on northbound Interstate 5 have snarled traffic for Tuesday morning commuters as crews work to clear the semis.

The first crashed semi was at the Interstate 405 junction, blocking three lanes of traffic, which was quickly cleared around 5:25 a.m. leaving behind heavy traffic.

A second crash happened at State Route 900, blocking the two left lanes near the top of the Duwamish Curve. Now it is only blocking the rightmost lane as traffic crawls by the incident.

Both crashes are causing significant backups, at one point stretching up to five miles. Drivers should expect 15-20 minute delays traveling on northbound I-5 as the incidents get cleared out.

