Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Kidnapping suspect who left ransom note also gave police a clue — his fingerprints

Oct 3, 2023, 8:19 AM

FILE - Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sena,...

FILE - Police secure the entrance to Moreau Lake State Park as search continues for Charlotte Sena, a missing 9-year-old girl who had been camping over the weekend with her family at the park, Monday Oct. 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Michael Hill, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Michael Hill, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MOREAU, N.Y. (AP) — A fingerprint on a ransom note led police to a kidnapping suspect’s camper in New York where 9-year-old Charlotte Sena was found hidden in a cabinet, ending a two-day search sparked by the girl’s disappearance during a family camping trip, officials said.

“We are thrilled that she is home and we understand that the outcome is not what every family gets,” the girl’s family said in a statement Tuesday, WRGB in Albany reported.

Craig Nelson Ross Jr., 46, was arrested Monday at the camper parked at his mother’s house, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced at a news conference late Monday.

Ross was arraigned overnight in town court in Milton, New York on a charge of first-degree kidnapping, the state police announced Tuesday. He was being held without bail at the Saratoga County Correctional Facility.

Police said more charges are expected against Ross, whose age was initially given as 47.

A message seeking comment was left with the Saratoga County Public Defender’s Office, which represented Ross at his arraignment.

Charlotte vanished while riding her bike Saturday at Moreau Lake State Park, a heavily wooded area some 35 miles (60 kilometers) north of Albany.

State police issued an Amber Alert on Sunday because “it was quite possible that an abduction had taken place,” Lt. Colonel Richard Mazzone said.

About 400 people took part in the search for Charlotte, including forest rangers, police officers and firefighters.

The girl’s family had pleaded with the public for help in finding Charlotte, including providing any tips to the state police.

“We just want her returned safely like any parent would,” the family said in a statement earlier Monday. “No tip is too small, please call if you know anything at all.”

The family’s statement after she was found included “a huge thank you to the FBI, the New York State police, all of the agencies that were mobilized, all of the families, friends, community, neighbors and hundreds of volunteers who supported us and worked tirelessly to bring Charlotte home.”

Hochul said Charlotte’s family remained at the campground while police watched the family’s home. The officers saw someone drop a note in the mailbox at 4:20 a.m. Monday, the governor said. State police pulled fingerprints off the note and the second one matched Ross, who was in a database from a 1999 DWI case.

Law enforcement agents linked Ross to the property owned by his mother, where they found him in the camper, Hochul said.

“After some resistance, the suspect was taken into custody and immediately the little girl was found in a cabinet,” Hochul said. “She knew she was being rescued. She knew that she was in safe hands.”

The road leading up to the site where the girl was rescued was no longer blocked off as of Tuesday morning. The property owned by the suspect’s mother, adorned with Halloween decorations, was lined with yellow tape. It was not immediately clear if anyone was home.

Investigators with the police, dressed in hazmat suits, could be seen walking into the suspect’s mother’s home, as well as a white trailer located at the side of the house.

National News

Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023...

MICHAEL R. SISAK, JENNIFER PELTZ AND BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump makes disparaging post about court clerk

A New York judge imposed a limited gag order on defendant Donald Trump Tuesday after the former president disparaged a key court staffer during his civil business fraud trial.

1 hour ago

Associated Press

North Carolina retiree group sues to block 30-day voter residency requirement

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina laws requiring citizens to reside in the state and within a precinct at least 30 days before an election date to be eligible to vote are unlawful and must be blocked, a union-affiliated retiree group said in a federal lawsuit this week. Lawyers for the North Carolina Alliance for […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Adoptive parents charged with felony neglect after 3 children found alone in dangerous conditions

Two adoptive parents in West Virginia were charged with felony neglect after two children were found locked inside a small barn and a third child was located in an unprotected loft inside an adjacent home, police said Tuesday. The parents were arraigned Tuesday on charges of gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of injury. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Homeless 25-year-old Topeka man arrested in rape and killing of 5-year-old girl

A homeless Kansas man has been arrested in the rape and killing of a 5-year-old girl, authorities said Tuesday. Officers responded just before 6 p.m. Monday to a medical call at a Topeka gas station and found a fire crew attempting to save Zoey Felix, police said in a news release. She was rushed to […]

3 hours ago

FILE - A vial containing 2mg of fentanyl, is displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)...

Associated Press

US announces sweeping action against Chinese fentanyl supply chain producers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration took aim Tuesday at the fentanyl trafficking threat, announcing a series of indictments and sanctions against Chinese companies and executives blamed for importing the chemicals used to make the deadly drug. Officials described the actions, which include charges against eight Chinese companies accused of advertising, manufacturing and distributing precursor […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania inmates sue over ‘tortuous conditions’ of solitary confinement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Solitary confinement conditions in a Pennsylvania state prison are unconstitutional, worsening and creating mental illness in those held there, according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday on behalf of five inmates who say they have spent long periods in “torturous conditions.” With limited mental health resources, some of the plaintiffs inside […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Kidnapping suspect who left ransom note also gave police a clue — his fingerprints