Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Homeless 25-year-old Topeka man arrested in rape and killing of 5-year-old girl

Oct 3, 2023, 11:41 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A homeless Kansas man has been arrested in the rape and killing of a 5-year-old girl, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers responded just before 6 p.m. Monday to a medical call at a Topeka gas station and found a fire crew attempting to save Zoey Felix, police said in a news release. She was rushed to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Investigators identified a 25-year-old man as a suspect and booked him into jail Tuesday morning on suspicion of first-degree murder and rape. His bond is set at $2 million and no attorney is listed for him, said Timothy Phelps, deputy director of the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

No formal charges were immediately filed, court records show.

The news release said that the man was known to Zoey, but police spokesperson Rosie Nichols said she couldn’t provide additional details on how.

She also declined to release information on the girl’s cause of death.

National News

Associated Press

Major fire strikes Detroit-area apartment complex for seniors

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (AP) — A major fire spread through an apartment complex for older residents in suburban Detroit on Tuesday, severely damaging the roof and forcing crews to fight the flames with aerial hoses. TV stations posted video of fire ripping through the roof at a cross-shaped complex known as the Meadows of Southgate. It […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

Federal government to conduct nationwide emergency alert test Wednesday via mobile phones, cable TV

WASHINGTON (AP) — “THIS IS A TEST:” If you have a cell phone or are watching television Wednesday that message will flash across your screen as the federal government tests its emergency alert system used to tell people about emergencies. The Integrated Public Alert and Warning System sends out messages via the Emergency Alert System […]

15 minutes ago

Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023...

MICHAEL R. SISAK, JENNIFER PELTZ AND BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump makes disparaging post about court clerk

A New York judge imposed a limited gag order on defendant Donald Trump Tuesday after the former president disparaged a key court staffer during his civil business fraud trial.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina retiree group sues to block 30-day voter residency requirement

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina laws requiring citizens to reside in the state and within a precinct at least 30 days before an election date to be eligible to vote are unlawful and must be blocked, a union-affiliated retiree group said in a federal lawsuit this week. Lawyers for the North Carolina Alliance for […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Adoptive parents charged with felony neglect after 3 children found alone in dangerous conditions

Two adoptive parents in West Virginia were charged with felony neglect after two children were found locked inside a small barn and a third child was located in an unprotected loft inside an adjacent home, police said Tuesday. The parents were arraigned Tuesday on charges of gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of injury. […]

3 hours ago

FILE - A vial containing 2mg of fentanyl, is displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)...

Associated Press

US announces sweeping action against Chinese fentanyl supply chain producers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration took aim Tuesday at the fentanyl trafficking threat, announcing a series of indictments and sanctions against Chinese companies and executives blamed for importing the chemicals used to make the deadly drug. Officials described the actions, which include charges against eight Chinese companies accused of advertising, manufacturing and distributing precursor […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Homeless 25-year-old Topeka man arrested in rape and killing of 5-year-old girl