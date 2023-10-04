Summit Boy Scout organizes care packages for families with premature babies

From organizing blood drives to constructing public recreation and infrastructure projects, Boy Scouts around the country organize projects to teach them about leadership and service to the community. One Washington Boy Scout is working on a project very personal to her, helping parents whose babies are born prematurely.

Brooke Peters, a Boy Scout with Troop 692, located in Summit is working toward the illustrious Eagle Scout rank. Her project is creating care packages for families in communities in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Peters went on Seattle’s Morning News to talk to Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien about her Eagle Scout project and explain why the project is so personal to her.

“I was born prematurely, I was born five weeks early, and I had to go into the NICU for 15 days. And so when I was thinking about what I wanted to do for my Eagle project, I wanted to choose something that had meaning to me also,” Peters said on the show. “And so I chose to put together care packages for the NICU because I know how hard that was for my parents to go through. If I can help support other parents who are going through similar things, then that would be awesome.”

The care packages contain a variety of supplies that can help parents in the early, stressful days of having a premature baby, including preemie onesies and hats, deodorant, shampoos and conditioners for parents. Fun activities, and other essentials are also part of the packages.

Peters planned on having 60 care packages to go to the hospital, but because she was able to raise so much money, she has upped her goal to 200 care packages.

This is one of the last requirements that Peters needs to earn her Eagle Scout rank, along with an ambition letter detailing what she wants to do with her life and how being an Eagle Scout is a part of that.

“So you already know what you want to do with the rest of your life?” Dave asked.

“Yeah, pretty much,” Peters responded. “I want to be an American Sign Language teacher for high schoolers.”

With the goal of making 200 care packages, Peters is hoping to raise $2,000 to get the supplies needed. Right now, that fundraiser has nearly $1,200. If you want to donate to Peters’ project, you can support her GoFundMe here or you can donate supplies directly here.