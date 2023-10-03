Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

US automakers’ sales rose sharply over the summer, despite high prices and interest rates

Oct 3, 2023, 3:10 PM

File - Unsold 2023 Aviator sports-utility vehicles sit in a long row at a Lincoln dealership on Jun...

File - Unsold 2023 Aviator sports-utility vehicles sit in a long row at a Lincoln dealership on June 18, 2023, in Englewood, Colo. The strike against Detroit's three automakers didn't make much of a dent in auto sales last month. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — Automakers posted big increases in new vehicle sales during the summer despite high prices, rising interest rates and even a limited strike against Detroit companies.

Industry sales rose 16.3% from July through September as consumer demand stayed strong despite an average new vehicle loan rate of 7.4% and an average vehicle price of more than $45,500.

Vehicle supplies also continued to recover from shortages of computer chips and other parts that began during the pandemic and are finally abating. With increased selection, more people bought vehicles, despite an average monthly payment of $736.

“I think this is 100% replacement purchases and needs-based,” said Ivan Drury, director of insights at Edmunds.com.

Pent-up demand has been building since the pandemic started in 2020, with many people delaying purchases while waiting for prices to come down and supplies to increase. But then the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates.

“Unfortunately some of the people in that pool, they go into the (new vehicle) market because something has forced their hand” such as a failing transmission in their existing vehicle, Drury said.

Automakers sold just short of 4 million vehicles from July through September, according to Motorintelligence.com. General Motors posted a 21.2% increase, while Toyota sales rose 12.2%. Honda reported a 52.7% increase, while Nissan posted a 40.8% gain and Hyundai sales were up 10.2%. Kia sales rose 13.8%.

But Stellantis sales were down 1.3%. Its car sales fell 29% as the company began phasing out Dodge gas-powered muscle cars.

Ford will report sales on Wednesday, and Tesla, which reported global numbers on Monday, saw an estimated 19.5% increase in the U.S.

J.D. Power said U.S. auto sales grew 19% in September, the sixth straight month of double digit increases.

Analysts said the United Auto Workers strike against General Motors, Stellantis and Ford had little impact on sales. The strike was limited to only three assembly plants and relatively few models during the last two weeks of September.

National News

Associated Press

Major fire strikes Detroit-area apartment complex for seniors

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (AP) — A major fire spread through an apartment complex for older residents in suburban Detroit on Tuesday, severely damaging the roof and forcing crews to fight the flames with aerial hoses. TV stations posted video of fire ripping through the roof at a cross-shaped complex known as the Meadows of Southgate. It […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

Federal government to conduct nationwide emergency alert test Wednesday via mobile phones, cable TV

WASHINGTON (AP) — “THIS IS A TEST:” If you have a cell phone or are watching television Wednesday that message will flash across your screen as the federal government tests its emergency alert system used to tell people about emergencies. The Integrated Public Alert and Warning System sends out messages via the Emergency Alert System […]

35 minutes ago

Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023...

MICHAEL R. SISAK, JENNIFER PELTZ AND BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump makes disparaging post about court clerk

A New York judge imposed a limited gag order on defendant Donald Trump Tuesday after the former president disparaged a key court staffer during his civil business fraud trial.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

North Carolina retiree group sues to block 30-day voter residency requirement

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina laws requiring citizens to reside in the state and within a precinct at least 30 days before an election date to be eligible to vote are unlawful and must be blocked, a union-affiliated retiree group said in a federal lawsuit this week. Lawyers for the North Carolina Alliance for […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Adoptive parents charged with felony neglect after 3 children found alone in dangerous conditions

Two adoptive parents in West Virginia were charged with felony neglect after two children were found locked inside a small barn and a third child was located in an unprotected loft inside an adjacent home, police said Tuesday. The parents were arraigned Tuesday on charges of gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of injury. […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Homeless 25-year-old Topeka man arrested in rape and killing of 5-year-old girl

A homeless Kansas man has been arrested in the rape and killing of a 5-year-old girl, authorities said Tuesday. Officers responded just before 6 p.m. Monday to a medical call at a Topeka gas station and found a fire crew attempting to save Zoey Felix, police said in a news release. She was rushed to […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

US automakers’ sales rose sharply over the summer, despite high prices and interest rates