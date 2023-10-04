Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Who are the 2023 MacArthur ‘genius grant’ fellows?

Oct 4, 2023, 9:01 AM | Updated: 9:16 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation announced the 2023 class of fellows, often known as recipients of the “genius grant,” on Wednesday.

The 20 fellows will each receive a grant of $800,000 over five years to spend however they want, though they are selected for the exceptional work they’ve already done, their ability to do more and their ability to leverage and be enabled by the fellowship itself, said Marlies Carruth, who directs the MacArthur Fellows program.

The foundation reviews nominations for fellows over a yearslong process that solicits input from their communities and peers. Fellows do not apply and are never officially informed that they’ve been nominated unless they are selected for the award.

The 2023 fellows are:

E. Tendayi Achiume, 41, Los Angeles, a legal scholar who examines the history of global migration to argue for a reimagining of the rules governing the movement of people.

Andrea Armstrong, 48, New Orleans, a legal scholar who focuses on incarceration and created a methodology for documenting the deaths of people who die in prison or jail.

Rina Foygel Barber, 40, Chicago, a statistician who has developed tools to test the accuracy of predictions made by machine learning on large and complex datasets.

Ian Bassin, 47, Washington, a lawyer and advocate for democracy who helped design changes to federal election laws that Congress eventually passed.

Courtney Bryan, 41, New Orleans, a composer and pianist who draws on jazz, classical and sacred music as well as recordings of contemporary voices to create works in a range of formats that center the experiences of African Americans.

Jason D. Buenrostro, 35, Cambridge, Massachusetts, a cellular and molecular biologist who developed new methods and tools to better understand how and when genes are expressed.

María Magdalena Campos-Pons, 64, Nashville, Tennessee, a multidisciplinary artist originally from Cuba who works across mediums exploring motherhood, migration, memory and the slave trade as well as teaching and supporting the work of other artists.

Raven Chacon, 45, Red Hook, New York, a composer and artist whose performances and visual art question and reveal the histories and legacies of European colonization of the United States.

Diana Greene Foster, 52, San Francisco, a demographer and reproductive health researcher who has helped build a body of research about the impact that having or being denied access to contraception and abortion care has on the lives of women.

Lucy Hutyra, 47, Boston, an environmental ecologist whose research into how, when and why carbon moves through urban landscapes has helped cities improve climate mitigation strategies.

Carolyn Lazard, 36, Philadelphia, an artist whose videos, installations and performances explore disability, health and medicine including through the use of accessibility practices.

Ada Limón, 47, Lexington, Kentucky, a poet whose work often draws from the wonder of the natural world and who has worked to bring poetry to new audiences.

Lester Mackey, 38, Cambridge, Massachusetts, a computer scientist and statistician whose research has helped improve the efficiency and predictions of machine learning techniques.

Patrick Makuakāne, 62, San Francisco, a master teacher of hula and cultural preservationist whose choreography and dance have blended hula with contemporary influences while uplifting Hawaiian languages and histories.

Linsey Marr, 48, Blacksburg, Virginia, an environmental engineer who studies air quality and how viruses are transmitted through the air to inform and improve public health guidance.

Manuel Muñoz, 51, Tucson, Arizona, a fiction writer whose stories are rooted in the multifaceted experiences of the Mexican American community in California’s Central Valley.

Imani Perry, 51, Cambridge, Massachusetts, an interdisciplinary scholar and writer who has authored multiple books about the resistance and activism of Black Americans in the face of injustice.

Dyani White Hawk, 46, Shakopee, Minneapolis, a multidisciplinary artist whose paintings, embroidered canvases, photographs and videos uplift and draw connections between Indigenous art practices and aesthetics and contemporary and modern art.

A. Park Williams, 42, Los Angeles, a hydroclimatologist whose research has uncovered new insights into the impact of climate change on wildfires, drought and forest growth.

Amber Wutich, 45, Tempe, Arizona, an anthropologist who has contributed to building a body of research to understand the impact of water scarcity on communities and how those communities cope or respond.

___

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and non-profits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

National News

This undated photo provided by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation shows 2023 MacArth...

Associated Press

Meet this year’s MacArthur ‘genius grant’ recipients, including a hula master and the poet laureate

A scientist who studies the airborne transmission of diseases, a master hula dancer and cultural preservationist, and the sitting U.S. poet laureate were among the 20 new recipients of the prestigious fellowships from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, known as “genius grants,” announced on Wednesday. MacArthur fellows receive a grant of $800,000 […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

After judge’s rebuke, Trump returns to court for 3rd day for fraud lawsuit trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump returned to his New York civil fraud trial for a third day Wednesday after running afoul of the judge by denigrating a key court staffer in a social media post. Trump, the Republican front-runner in the 2024 presidential race, is voluntarily taking time out from the campaign […]

2 hours ago

FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage in Lahaina, Hawaii, Aug. 11, 2023. Federal authorities...

Associated Press

Cleanup from Maui fires complicated by island’s logistical challenges, cultural significance

Cleanup of areas destroyed in the Maui wildfires could end up being one of the most complex to date, federal officials said, given the island's significant cultural sites, its rich history including a royal residence and possibly remains of people who died in the disaster.

4 hours ago

FILE - First lady Jill Biden waits to speak at the Library of Congress in Washington, Wednesday, Ap...

Associated Press

Jill Biden urges women to get mammograms or other cancer exams during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is urging women to consult their doctors about getting mammograms or other cancer screenings, saying in a new public service announcement for Breast Cancer Awareness Month that early detection saves lives. “October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and I’m asking you to put your health first,” the first lady says […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Pilot accused of stalking New York woman via small airplane, flying from Vermont

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man has been accused of stalking a woman in New York via his small airplane, flying out of an airport in nearby Vermont, police said. Michael Arnold, 65, was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday in Bennington, Vermont. He was arrested Tuesday as he was driving into the William H. […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Thousands of US health care workers go on strike in multiple states over wages and staff shortages

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Picketing began Wednesday at Kaiser Permanente hospitals as some 75,000 health care workers went on strike in Virginia, California and three other states over wages and staffing shortages, marking the latest major labor unrest in the United States. Kaiser Permanente is one of the country’s larger insurers and health care system […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Who are the 2023 MacArthur ‘genius grant’ fellows?