Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

AP (NEW)

Prosecutors focus on video evidence in trial of Washington officers charged in Manny Ellis’ death

Oct 4, 2023, 11:16 AM | Updated: 4:16 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A cellphone video of the 2020 fatal arrest of Manny Ellis shows the Black man on the ground with his hands in the air in surrender as police officers held his neck and shot him with a Taser, according to the testimony Wednesday of a forensic video analyst in the trial of three Washington officers accused in his death.

Prosecutors had expected to call Ellis’ sister and mother to the stand Wednesday, but the video testimony took all day. They’re expected to testify Thursday.

Tacoma Officers Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank, both white, are charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Officer Timothy Rankine, who is Asian American, is charged with manslaughter. All three have pleaded not guilty.

Video evidence will be key in the case against the officers. The officers have claimed that the 33-year-old Ellis aggressively fought back, but the videos show he was in a surrender position during the attack.

Grant Fredericks, owner of a forensic video analysis company, walked the jury, slide by slide, through one of the cellphone videos shot by a witness. It shows Collins on the ground behind Ellis with his hands near Ellis’ neck and Burbank standing in front holding a Taser.

Ellis’ arms are in the air.

“I can see fingers, palms and thumbs. We can see that both hands palms out, fingers spread apart,” Fredericks said. “Mr. Burbank is raising the Taser and directing it toward Mr. Ellis with his hands in the air.”

Seconds later, Burbank fires the Taser and Collins has his arm around Ellis’ neck. In the frames that follow, Ellis’ head drops to the ground.

“There’s no movement after that,” Fredericks said. Prosecutors have said that Collins’s restraint of Ellis rendered him unconscious.

Later frames show Ellis’ head moving up and Collins’ knee also moving up.

“I can’t say if there’s contact,” Fredericks said.

During opening statements Tuesday, prosecutors described the arrest as a deadly unprovoked beating, while defense lawyers said Ellis died because he was high and had a bad heart.

Assistant Attorney General Kent Liu told jurors that Collins and Burbank punched Ellis, took him to the ground, put him in a chokehold and shocked him three times in the chest with a Taser. Liu said Rankine then put pressure on Ellis’ back while he was face down on the sidewalk.

“’Can’t breathe sir. Can’t breathe. Breathe sir. Still can’t breathe, sir.’ Those were the last known words of Manuel Ellis,” Liu told the jury.

Attorney Anne Bremner, representing Rankine, said Ellis died of “excited delirium” — brought on by drug use and causing him to have “superhuman” strength.

“Why would these officers do anything extreme if he wasn’t fighting, if he wasn’t suffering from excited delirium?” Bremner asked hypothetically.

Critics have called the term unscientific, rooted in racism and a way to hide police officers’ culpability in deaths. In March, the National Association of Medical Examiners took a stand against the term, saying it should not be listed as a cause of death.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide and said it was caused by a lack of oxygen during the physical restraint. But Bremner read a line from Dr. Thomas Clark’s autopsy report that said, “the extremely high meth concentration should be considered the primary factor.”

AP (New)

FILE - A sign is displayed on May 27, 2021, at a memorial in Tacoma, Wash., where Manuel "Manny" El...

Associated Press

Washington officers on trial in deadly arrest of Manny Ellis, a case reminiscent of George Floyd

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Police wrestle the unarmed Black man to the sidewalk. One officer pushes his face into the pavement as he pleads in vain: “Can’t breathe.” Witnesses capture the scene at a dark intersection on their cellphones — one yells, “Hey! Stop! Oh my God, stop hitting him!” — and the medical examiner […]

4 days ago

Associated Press

Seattle cop who made callous remarks after Indian woman’s death has been administratively reassigned

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle police officer and union leader under investigation for laughing and making callous remarks about the death of a woman from India who was struck by a police SUV has been taken off patrol duty, police said. The Seattle Police Department confirmed Thursday that traffic Officer Daniel Auderer “has been administratively […]

6 days ago

Associated Press

Coast Guard searching for woman swept into ocean from popular Washington coast beach

RIALTO BEACH, Wash. (AP) — Teams are searching for a 26-year-old woman who was swept into the ocean Monday from a popular beach on the Washington coast, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard said it received a call at 10:50 a.m. about a woman who was reportedly taken by ocean currents while […]

9 days ago

Associated Press

Seattle police officer put on leave after newspaper reports alleged off-duty racist comments

SEATTLE (AP) — A Seattle police officer has been placed on administrative leave after Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said Friday he listened to an audio recording including comments by the officer that led to the filing of a bias/hate complaint. “As I have said from the beginning of my tenure as Chief of Police, […]

12 days ago

Associated Press

1.5 million people asked to conserve water in Seattle because of statewide drought

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Public Utilities is asking about 1.5 million customers in the Seattle area to use less water as drought conditions continue throughout most of the state. Residents on Thursday were asked to stop watering their lawns, to reduce shower time, to only run full laundry machines and dishwashers, and to fix leaking […]

13 days ago

Associated Press

Seattle City Council OKs law to prosecute for having and using drugs such as fentanyl in public

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council on Tuesday adopted a controlled substance law after rejecting it earlier this summer, making the possession and public use of drugs such as fentanyl a gross misdemeanor. The council voted to approve the measure by a 6-3 vote on Tuesday, aligning the city’s code with a new state […]

14 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Prosecutors focus on video evidence in trial of Washington officers charged in Manny Ellis’ death