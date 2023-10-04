Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Pennsylvania could go after lottery winnings, tax returns of turnpike toll scofflaws

Oct 4, 2023, 2:48 PM | Updated: 4:52 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s state Senate unanimously approved legislation Wednesday that would authorize the Department of Revenue to go after the lottery winnings and income tax returns of turnpike toll scofflaws.

The bill now goes to the House of Representatives.

The Associated Press reported in 2021 that an internal study by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said that more than $104 million in tolls went uncollected over a 12-month period on the roadway.

That amount grew to $155 million over a subsequent 12-month period ending in 2022, or 10% of what had been expected, an audit found.

Under the bill, the Department of Revenue could divert money from someone’s lottery prize of more than $2,500 or their income tax return, as long as the money was not first subject to other claims such as unpaid state taxes, child support or court-ordered restitution for crimes.

The department also can impose a $20 fee for every case where it intercepts money.

Losses had been anticipated after the turnpike converted to all-cash collections in 2020, laying off hundreds of toll collectors and auditors.

Many vehicles have E-ZPass, a device that collects toll information and processes charges owed by motorists. Turnpike cameras can read license plates of vehicles that are not equipped with an E-ZPass transponder and send bills to their owners. But obscured or faded plates can thwart the toll-by-plate system, as can camera system failures.

The turnpike commission supports the bill, saying it is about fairness for all turnpike travelers who promptly pay their tolls.

Most customers pay what is owed, and the agency does all it can to collect from those who refuse to pay, commission spokesman Carl DeFebo said.

National News

Speaker of the House pro tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., left, leaves the Speaker's office on...

Associated Press

Supporters of US aid to Ukraine are watching the turmoil in the House with growing alarm

WASHINGTON (AP) — A path for additional U.S. aid to Ukraine appears increasingly fraught after the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, with many House Republicans opposing help for the war-torn country as they search for a new leader. Tuesday’s historic vote to remove McCarthy as speaker comes at a critical time, with a deadline […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Judge tosses challenge to Louisiana’s age verification law aimed at porn websites

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An adult entertainment group’s lawsuit against a Louisiana law requiring sexually explicit websites to verify the ages of their viewers was dismissed Wednesday by a federal judge. But opponents of the law say they will likely appeal. U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan in New Orleans ruled that the state officials named […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

New York to allow ‘X’ gender option for public assistance applicants

NEW YORK (AP) — New Yorkers will soon be able to choose an “X” gender option when applying for food stamps, Medicaid and other public assistance, under a court settlement Wednesday. The agreement settles a 2021 lawsuit against multiple government agencies that claimed the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s computer system compels nonbinary […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge orders central Indiana school shooter’s release into custody of parents

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A judge Wednesday approved the release of a teenager who opened fire at a central Indiana middle school in 2018, wounding another student and a teacher, a prosecutor said. The judge approved the 18-year-old’s release from juvenile detention into the custody of his parents because he is now an adult and […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Voter rolls are becoming the new battleground over secure elections as amateur sleuths seek fraud

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A group has been impersonating government officials, harassing New York residents at their homes and falsely accusing them of breaking the law, state officials have warned. But what sounds like a scam aimed at people’s pocketbooks is actually part of a shakedown with a much different target: voters. State prosecutors […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Kevin McCarthy was an early architect of the Republican majority that became his downfall

WASHINGTON (AP) — The day before he was ousted, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was doing what he loved — stopping to greet tourists at the Capitol, gushing about the beauty of the place and its history at the center of American democracy. On Wednesday, McCarthy’s House was shuttered, his Republican majority in chaos and unable […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Pennsylvania could go after lottery winnings, tax returns of turnpike toll scofflaws