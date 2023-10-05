Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Honolulu airport flights briefly paused because of a medical situation in air traffic control room

Oct 4, 2023, 6:05 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HONOLULU (AP) — Flights at Honolulu’s main airport were briefly paused on Wednesday while medical personnel attended to an employee in the air traffic control room, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Normal operations have since resumed at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, the agency said in a statement.

Flights were grounded from 12:25 p.m. to 1:09 p.m. said Shelly Kunishige, a spokesperson for the Hawaii Department of Transportation, which operates the airport.

National News

Adnan Syed answers a question following a press conference at his family's home, Sept. 19, 2023, in...

Associated Press

Adnan Syed goes before Maryland Supreme Court facing ‘specter of reincarceration,’ his lawyers say

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Attorneys for Adnan Syed, who is now free after being imprisoned more than two decades ago for the murder of his ex-girlfriend, will once again be arguing to keep his freedom in a case known to millions by the true-crime podcast “Serial.” In a case fraught with legal twists and divided […]

6 minutes ago

A furniture store in Anchorage, Alaska, advertises PFD sales Oct. 4, 2023, as the state plans to be...

Associated Press

Nearly every Alaskan gets a $1,312 oil check this fall. The unique benefit is a blessing and a curse

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Nearly every Alaskan will receive a $1,312 check starting this week, their annual share from the earnings of the state’s nest-egg oil fund. Some use the money for extras like tropical vacations but others — particularly in high-cost rural Alaska where jobs and housing are limited – rely on it for […]

6 minutes ago

FILE - New York City police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank James,...

Associated Press

Gunman who shot and wounded 10 riders on New York City subway to be sentenced

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who sprayed the inside of a New York City subway train with gunfire and then slipped away in a stunned crowd is set to be sentenced Thursday in the morning rush-hour attack, which wounded 10 people and set off a citywide manhunt. Frank James, 64, pleaded guilty to terrorism […]

11 minutes ago

The casket of Sen. Dianne Feinstein is placed at City Hall where it will be displaye, Wednesday, Oc...

Associated Press

Vice President Harris among scheduled speakers at memorial for Dianne Feinstein in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will be among those delivering remarks at Thursday’s memorial for the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein on the steps of San Francisco City Hall, where she served as the city’s first female mayor. The service will mark the end of two […]

14 minutes ago

FILE - Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters hours after he was ousted as Speaker of t...

Associated Press

Kevin McCarthy’s ouster as House speaker could cost GOP its best fundraiser heading into 2024

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin McCarthy spent years raising mountains of Republican campaign cash, flying around the country to recruit top candidates in key districts and painstakingly building political relationships as he worked his way toward becoming speaker of the House. Now that he’s been ousted from the post after less than nine months, some in […]

15 minutes ago

In this photo provided by Johnston, R.I., Mayor Joseph Polisena, Jr., a statue of Christopher Colum...

Associated Press

Columbus statue, removed from a square in Providence, Rhode Island, re-emerges in nearby town

BOSTON (AP) — Three years after a Christopher Columbus statue was removed from a square in Providence, Rhode Island, the bronze cast has re-emerged, this time in a park in Johnston, Rhode Island, about 9 miles (14 kilometers) west of the capital. The statue had been targeted by vandals, at one point being splashed with […]

16 minutes ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Honolulu airport flights briefly paused because of a medical situation in air traffic control room