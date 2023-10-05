Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Rep. George Santos’ former campaign treasurer will plead guilty to a federal felony, prosecutors say

Oct 5, 2023, 7:59 AM

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters just after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's la...

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters just after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's last-ditch plan to keep the government temporarily open collapsed, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Prosecutors say the ex-campaign treasurer for Santos is scheduled to enter a guilty plea to an unspecified felony in connection with the federal investigation of financial irregularities surrounding the indicted New York Republican. Nancy Marks is a veteran Long Island political operative. Marks was a campaign treasurer and close aide to Santos during his two congressional bids. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — The ex-campaign treasurer for U.S. Rep. George Santos will plead guilty on Thursday to an unspecified felony in connection with the sprawling federal investigation of financial irregularities surrounding the indicted New York Republican, prosecutors said.

Nancy Marks, a veteran Long Island political operative, served as the campaign treasurer and close aide to Santos during his two congressional bids. Marks resigned amid growing questions about Santos’ campaign finances and revelations Santos had fabricated much of his life story.

Marks’ plea is scheduled to take place in a Central Islip courtroom on Thursday afternoon. It comes as Santos faces a 13-count federal indictment centered on charges of money laundering and lying to Congress in an earlier financial disclosure.

Marks and Santos haven’t returned messages seeking comment. A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn declined to say what charge or charges Marks faced. She had not previously been charged, and Thursday would mark her first appearance in court.

The investigation of Santos, a first-term congressman, has also engulfed Marks, a key behind-the-scenes figure in Long Island Republican politics who built a business as a treasurer and consultant to dozens of local, state and federal candidates.

Marks has faced questions about the congressman’s unusual campaign filings, including a series of $199.99 expenses, just below the legal limit for disclosure. Santos, in turn, has sought to pin the blame for his unexplained finances on Marks, who he claims “went rogue” without his knowledge.

Any deal with prosecutors that requires Marks to testify in the case against Santos could be a severe blow to the Republican, who faces charges that he embezzled money from his campaign, lied in financial disclosures submitted to Congress and received unemployment funds when he wasn’t eligible.

While Santos has admitted fabricating key parts about his purported background as a wealthy, well-educated businessman, questions remain about what he did for work, as well as the true source of more than $700,000 he initially claimed to have loaned his campaign from his own personal fortune.

Santos has pleaded not guilty to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn’t deserve. He has defied calls to resign.

Besides Santos, Marks’ most high-profile client was former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, an ally of Donald Trump. She was Zeldin’s bookkeeper when he unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2022.

Marks, besides being responsible for keeping Santos’ campaign books and handling his regulatory filings, had unusual business ties to Santos, according to public records.

In 2021, she was listed as being a member of a political consulting firm incorporated in Florida, whose other members included Santos’ company and people who had formerly been affiliated with an investment company that had been shut down by the Securities and Exchange Commission over allegations that it was a Ponzi scheme.

When Santos was indicted, Marks wasn’t mentioned by name in court filings. But the indictment described an unnamed political consultant who it said had helped dupe donors who gave money that they thought was going to the campaign but was instead siphoned off for Santos’ personal use.

National News

Associated Press

Federal judges select new congressional districts in Alabama to boost Black voting power

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Federal judges selected new congressional lines for Alabama to give the Deep South state a second district where Black voters comprise a substantial portion of the electorate. The judges ordered on Thursday the state to use the new lines in the 2024 elections. The three-judge panel stepped in to oversee the […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

FedEx plane without landing gear skids off runway, but lands safely at Tennessee airport

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A FedEx plane skidded off the runway during a crash landing at a Tennessee airport when its landing gear did not descend, but no one was injured, officials said. Public safety agencies rushed to the Chattanooga Regional Airport late Wednesday after reports that the FedEx Boeing 757 had experienced a landing […]

34 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man with handgun seeking governor arrested in Wisconsin Capitol, returns with assault rifle

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man illegally brought a handgun into the Wisconsin Capitol on Wednesday, demanding to see Gov. Tony Evers, and returned at night with an assault rifle after posting bail, a spokesperson for the state said. The man, who was shirtless and had a holstered handgun, approached the governor’s office on the […]

36 minutes ago

Former President Donald Trump sits between his lawyers Christopher Kise, left, and Alina Habba duri...

Associated Press

All Trump, all the time? Former president’s legal problems a boon to MSNBC

NEW YORK (AP) — During a recent “Morning Joe” discussion of another development in the four indictments of former President Donald Trump, NBC News reporter Ken Dilanian predicted, “we are in for a real show next year.” MSNBC is not just counting on that to be true. The network is built around it. The news […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Baltimore police ask for help IDing ‘persons of interest’ seen in video in Morgan State shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have asked for the public’s help identifying a group of people seen in the area of a shooting at Morgan State University that left five people injured. Police released Tuesday night’s shooting. Earlier in the day, Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at least two people opened fire during a dispute […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch...

Associated Press

Trump’s lawyers seek to postpone his classified documents trial until after the 2024 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked a judge to postpone his classified documents trial until after next year’s presidential election, saying they have not received all the records they need to review to prepare his defense. The trial on charges of illegally hoarding classified documents, among four criminal cases the […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Rep. George Santos’ former campaign treasurer will plead guilty to a federal felony, prosecutors say