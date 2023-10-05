Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A homeless man is charged with capital murder and rape in the death of a 5-year-old Kansas girl

Oct 5, 2023, 2:37 PM

Zoey Felix, a 5-year-old girl, is honored with a makeshift memorial of flowers, balloons, signs and...

Zoey Felix, a 5-year-old girl, is honored with a makeshift memorial of flowers, balloons, signs and toys along a sidewalk, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Topeka, Kan. A homeless man was charged Thursday with murder and rape in the killing of Felix. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Hanna)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 25-year-old homeless man was charged Thursday in the rape and killing of a 5-year-old Kansas girl who died despite firefighters’ efforts to save her life in a gas station parking lot.

Mickel Cherry faces one count of capital murder — which would allow prosecutors to seek the death penalty — and one count each of first-degree murder and rape in the death of Zoey Felix on Monday. He was jailed in Topeka on a $2 million bond, and his next court appearance has not yet been determined.

Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay told reporters that a decision about seeking a death sentence won’t be made until after a preliminary hearing to determine whether Cherry stands trial. That is standard in capital cases.

Mark Manna, of the Kansas Death Penalty Defense Unit, said his office would represent Cherry, but that he had no further comment. Cherry’s family didn’t respond to messages.

Authorities have released no details about the cause of Zoey’s death, but former neighbors of the girl and her family believe she, her father and Cherry had lived the past few weeks in a grove of trees on a wooded lot near the gas station, just blocks from the home where her mother lived. They believed she was carried from the wooded lot to the gas station, but police have not confirmed any of those details.

Kagay said in a news release that Topeka police rushed to a gas station where fire crews were attempting to save Zoey’s life. She was later pronounced dead. A medical examination at the hospital revealed injuries consistent with sexual assault.

“I think the investigation into the murder and rape of this 5-year-old girl is fairly complete,” Kagay told reporters during a brief news conference.

Asked about potentially charging other people, Kagay said, “I’m willing to consider any actionable investigations brought to me,” but when he was asked whether he is aware of any other investigations, he said, “I’m not.”

Timothy Phelps, deputy director of the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, confirmed that Cherry used to live at the same address as Zoey, but at the time of his arrest, Cherry was homeless.

Cherry has no criminal record in Kansas, but he does have a misdemeanor criminal trespass conviction in Amarillo, Texas.

Neighbors said they had raised concerns that Zoey’s family home had no electricity and that they called the police and child welfare.

“She just had a good spirit to her. Honestly, very outgoing, smart. She was curious about everything. She’d ask you a 1,001 questions, and she demanded answers for those too,” said Shaniqua Bradley, a neighbor.

Topeka police confirmed Thursday that they made three visits to the home in September: one on Sept. 5 for a welfare check following a report that the home had no electricity; and two domestic disturbance calls in the afternoon and evening of Sept. 19, a little more than an hour apart. Police did not provide details about those two calls.

City spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said in an email that during the first call officers confirmed there was no electricity and that they were told the child wasn’t staying there. Police met with the child, saw she was in “good spirits” but still made a report to child welfare and property officials, Spiker said.

The city moved to condemn the house but backed off when the utilities were turned back on. Neighbors said that everyone but the mother had moved out by then.

One tent and a tarp were set up in the woods a few blocks away from the home, in an area about a football field away from the pumps at a Dillons grocery store where fire crews tried to resuscitate Zoey.

Her dad worked at the gas station; a coworker said Wednesday that he was taking time off and the company hasn’t responded to an email from The Associated Press.

A makeshift memorial of flowers, balloons and toys sat nearby.

___

Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas. AP news researchers Jennifer Farrar and Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.

National News

Associated Press

New Mexico signs final order to renew permit at US nuclear waste repository

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico environmental regulators on Thursday finalized a 10-year permit extension at the nation’s only underground nuclear waste repository that they say will increase oversight and safeguards while prioritizing the cleanup of Cold War-era waste at Los Alamos National Laboratory. The state Environment Department said the permit goes into effect […]

1 hour ago

Meera Devi, left, accompanies her daughter Arima, 7, to her school as they walk on the flood plain ...

Associated Press

Millions of children are displaced due to extreme weather events. Climate change will make it worse

Storms, floods, fires and other extreme weather events led to more than 43 million displacements involving children between 2016 and 2021, according to a United Nations report. More than 113 million displacements of children will occur in the next three decades, estimated the UNICEF report released Friday, which took into account risks from flooding rivers, […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

US government agrees to help restore sacred Native American site destroyed for Oregon road project

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. government has agreed to help restore a sacred Native American site on the slopes of Oregon’s Mount Hood that was destroyed by highway construction, court documents show, capping more than 15 years of legal battles that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. In a settlement filed […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Nearly 4 million people in Lebanon need humanitarian help but less than half receive aid, UN says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Lebanon faces one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with nearly 4 million people in need of food and other assistance, but less than half getting aid because of a lack of funding, a U.N. official said Thursday. Imran Riza, the U.N. humanitarian chief for Lebanon, adds that the amount of […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger gives $40 million in stock to California museum

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Investor Charlie Munger, who’s been Warren Buffett’s right-hand man for more than five decades, has made a $40 million gift to a California museum that he’s supported in the past. Munger gave 77 Class A Berkshire Hathaway shares to the Henry E. Huntington Library and Art Museum in San Marino, California, […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Father weeps as 3 charged with murder in his toddler’s fentanyl death at NYC day care

NEW YORK (AP) — Nicholas Dominici’s dad said he had hoped to have a photo of his son’s kindergarten graduation four years from now. “But sadly what I have is a reminder of his death,” Otoniel Feliz said, weeping as he held up a photo of his son. The toddler died last month after he […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

A homeless man is charged with capital murder and rape in the death of a 5-year-old Kansas girl