Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Eligible electric and plug-in vehicle buyers will get US tax credits immediately in 2024

Oct 6, 2023, 6:33 AM

FILE - A DC fast charging station manufactured by Sumitomo Electric works at Fully Charged Live, an...

FILE - A DC fast charging station manufactured by Sumitomo Electric works at Fully Charged Live, an electric vehicle, renewable and clean energy and urban mobility exhibition, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sept. 8, 2023. The window to limit human-caused warming to a globally agreed goal is narrowing but still open because of the huge growth of solar energy and electric vehicles sales worldwide, a report said Tuesday, Sept. 26. (Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Darryl Dyck /The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — Starting next year, people who want to buy a new or used electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle will be able to get U.S. government income tax credits at the time of purchase.

Eligible buyers, including those that bought an EV or hybrid this year, have had to wait until they filed their federal income tax returns to actually get the benefits.

The Treasury Department says the near-instant credits of $7,500 for an eligible new vehicle and $4,000 for a qualifying used vehicle should lower purchasing costs for consumers and help car dealers by boosting EV sales.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, which included the credits, buyers can transfer the credits to dealers, which can apply them at the point of sale starting Jan. 1.

Plus, the government says people can get the full credits from dealers regardless of how much they owe in federal taxes.

The vehicles have to qualify under guidelines spelled out in the law, and buyers’ incomes have to fall below limits.

Dealers have to hold state or local licenses in order to offer the credits, and they must register on an Internal Revenue Service website. After dealers turn in the sales paperwork, dealers can expect to get payments from the government within about 72 hours, officials said.

To be eligible, electric vehicles or plug-ins have to be manufactured in North America. SUVs, vans and trucks can’t have a sticker price greater than $80,000, while cars can’t sticker for more than $55,000.

Used electric vehicles can’t have a sale price of more than $25,000.

There also are income limits for buyers set up to stop wealthier people from getting the credits. Buyers cannot have an adjusted gross annual income above $150,000 if single, $300,000 if filing jointly and $225,000 if head of a household.

To qualify, buyers have to be below the income limits either in the year of purchase or the prior year. If their income exceeds the limits both years and they took the credits, they’ll have to repay them when they file their income tax returns, the government said.

There also are requirements for battery and component manufacturing that could disqualify some vehicles or make them eligible for only part of the tax credits.

Lifestyle

Associated Press

Elite pilots prepare for ‘camping out in the sky’ as they compete in prestigious ballooning race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Flying high in the air, pilots Barbara Fricke and Peter Cuneo will have little room to stretch their long legs in a small basket. A solar panel, Cheez-Its and a GPS unit will also take up space as the accomplished Albuquerque ballooning pilots compete to travel the farthest distance in one […]

1 day ago

Pastor Ryan Burge, an associate professor of political science at Eastern Illinois University and a...

Associated Press

America’s nonreligious are a growing, diverse phenomenon. They really don’t like organized religion

Mike Dulak grew up Catholic in Southern California, but by his teen years, he began skipping Mass and driving straight to the shore to play guitar, watch the waves and enjoy the beauty of the morning. “And it felt more spiritual than any time I set foot in a church,” he recalled. Nothing has changed […]

2 days ago

FILE - People pass through Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Sal...

Associated Press

Highlights from AP-NORC poll about the religiously unaffiliated in the US

Thirty percent of Americans don’t identify with a religious group — but not all of them are atheists or agnostics. In fact, 43% of the group known as the “nones” say they believe in God, even if they largely dislike organized religion. Those are among the findings of a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC […]

2 days ago

FILE - First lady Jill Biden waits to speak at the Library of Congress in Washington, Wednesday, Ap...

Associated Press

Jill Biden urges women to get mammograms or other cancer exams during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is urging women to consult their doctors about getting mammograms or other cancer screenings, saying in a new public service announcement for Breast Cancer Awareness Month that early detection saves lives. “October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and I’m asking you to put your health first,” the first lady says […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Lahaina residents deliver petition asking Hawaii governor to delay tourism reopening

HONOLULU (AP) — Residents from fire-stricken Lahaina on Tuesday delivered a petition asking Hawaii Gov. Josh Green to delay plans to reopen a portion of West Maui to tourism starting this weekend, saying the grieving community is not ready to welcome back visitors. The petition signed by more than 14,000 people comes amid a fierce […]

3 days ago

Associated Press

95-year-old painter threatened with eviction from Cape Cod dune shack wins five-year reprieve

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — A 95-year-old painter and his family threatened with eviction from the Provincetown, Massachusetts, dune shack they have helped care for and occupy for nearly eight decades have won a reprieve. A legal team representing the painter worked out an agreement with federal officials that allows Salvatore Del Deo and his family […]

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Eligible electric and plug-in vehicle buyers will get US tax credits immediately in 2024