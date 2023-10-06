Skorheim: OMG, have you seen the forecast?!

Alright, that’s a little bit of a clickbait headline, but it’s not untrue.

According to the professionals, including our own Ted Buehner, you can expect some beautiful weather this weekend. The Weather Channel claims it’ll be near 80 degrees in Seattle Saturday! I’ve lived in Washington most of life and this might be my favorite time, weather wise. If you like to recreate outdoors, you might want to get out there and soak up the sun while you can. It doesn’t look like it will be here for long.

When the grey clouds do finally settle in, I’m thinking about getting one of those desktop sun lamps. I’ve never tried one, but I was just talking about them with someone on my show and they swear by it. I don’t know, we’ll see. In any case, I will be outside Saturday, working on my farmer’s tan! Have a great weekend!

