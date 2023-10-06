Close
KIRO NIGHTS

Skorheim: OMG, have you seen the forecast?!

Oct 6, 2023, 3:10 PM | Updated: 4:32 pm

Image: People swim and boat on Seattle's Lake Union in August 2023....

People swim and boat on Seattle's Lake Union in August 2023. (Photo: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest)

(Photo: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest)

Jake Skorheim's Profile Picture

BY JAKE SKORHEIM


Host of KIRO Nights

Alright, that’s a little bit of a clickbait headline, but it’s not untrue.

According to the professionals, including our own Ted Buehner, you can expect some beautiful weather this weekend. The Weather Channel claims it’ll be near 80 degrees in Seattle Saturday! I’ve lived in Washington most of life and this might be my favorite time, weather wise. If you like to recreate outdoors, you might want to get out there and soak up the sun while you can. It doesn’t look like it will be here for long.

When the grey clouds do finally settle in, I’m thinking about getting one of those desktop sun lamps. I’ve never tried one, but I was just talking about them with someone on my show and they swear by it. I don’t know, we’ll see. In any case, I will be outside Saturday, working on my farmer’s tan! Have a great weekend!

Listen to KIRO Nights weeknights from 7-10 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the KIRO Nights with Jake Skorheim podcast here, on Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

You can also follow Jake on X (formerly known as Twitter)Facebook and Instagram for more.

Skorheim: OMG, have you seen the forecast?!