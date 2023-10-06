Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Authorities can’t search slain Las Vegas reporter’s devices, Nevada Supreme Court rules

Oct 6, 2023, 3:10 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — A slain Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter’s personal devices and other records are protected even after death, the Nevada Supreme Court has ruled.

The state’s highest court ruled Thursday that Nevada’s shield law, which protects journalists from disclosing sources, precludes Las Vegas police and prosecutors from going through Jeff German’s things, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The ruling also stated Nevada’s return of property law applies to the newspaper because it is an “aggrieved party.” Authorities had argued they could search German’s things because the Review-Journal had no ownership claims.

The three justices also upheld a proposal that a third party examine German’s materials as part of the police investigation into his killing.

A Clark County District judge previously said she didn’t have jurisdiction to consider the matter.

Glenn Cook, the newspaper’s executive editor, applauded the court. He argued letting authorities search German’s devices and discriminate what is protected under press privilege “is like the fox guarding the henhouse.”

Attorneys for investigators have said the devices must be searched for evidence to build a case in German’s slaying.

Police allege that Robert “Rob” Telles, a Democratic elected county official, waited outside German’s home in September 2022 before fatally stabbing him. Telles was arrested five days later.

Authorities believe Telles, who has since been stripped of his elected position, was motivated by German’s reporting on Telles’ time as public administrator. German’s stories included reports of bullying and hostility perpetrated by Telles in the office, as well as an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

Telles has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder. He plans to represent himself and has a preliminary hearing scheduled later this month.

National News

Police tape crosses the street at a scene where multiple people were shot, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023,...

Associated Press

2nd suspect arraigned in shooting that claimed life of baby delivered after mother was shot on bus

BOSTON (AP) — A second suspect was arraigned on murder charges Friday after a pregnant woman who was hit by gunfire on a bus in Holyoke, Massachusetts, delivered a baby that later died. Johnluis Sanchez, 30, of Holyoke, appeared in court via Zoom for his alleged involvement in Wednesday’s shooting, investigators said. Other charges are […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

4 members of a Florida family are sentenced for selling a fake COVID-19 cure through online church

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man and his three adult sons were sentenced Friday for selling a toxic industrial bleach as a fake COVID-19 cure through their online church. A federal judge in Miami sentenced Jonathan Grenon, 37, and Jordan Grenon, 29, to 12 years and seven months in prison, while Mark Grenon, 66, and […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge denies temporary bid for out-of-state help for North Dakota congressional age limit measure

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge in North Dakota has denied a request from supporters of congressional age limits to temporarily allow out-of-state petition circulators as they seek to advance their proposed ballot measure. U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Hovland on Thursday said their request for a preliminary injunction “will be addressed in due […]

4 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, in the Roosevelt Room of the White Hous...

Associated Press

Biden says a meeting with Xi on sidelines of November APEC summit in San Francisco is a possibility

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday that he could potentially meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of next month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. “There has been no such meeting set up, but it is a possibility,” Biden told reporters when asked about the prospects of a face-to-face […]

4 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch break i...

Associated Press

Donald Trump’s lawyers seek to halt civil fraud trial and block ruling disrupting real estate empire

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers asked a New York appeals court Friday to halt his Manhattan civil fraud trial while they fight a court ruling that calls for dissolving companies that control some of the former president’s most prized assets, including Trump Tower. Trump’s lawyers asked the state’s intermediate appellate court to suspend […]

6 hours ago

FILE - A DC fast charging station manufactured by Sumitomo Electric works at Fully Charged Live, an...

Associated Press

Eligible electric and plug-in vehicle buyers will get US tax credits immediately in 2024

DETROIT (AP) — Starting next year, people who want to buy a new or used electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle will be able to get U.S. government income tax credits at the time of purchase. Eligible buyers, including those that bought an EV or hybrid this year, have had to wait until they filed their […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Authorities can’t search slain Las Vegas reporter’s devices, Nevada Supreme Court rules