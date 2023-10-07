‘Unique situation’: Rollover crash leaves 1 dead in Marysville

One person was killed in a rollover crash on a southbound Interstate 5 offramp in Marysville early Friday morning.

The accident happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the offramp from I-5 to State Route 528. The ramp was closed during the investigation but reopened at around 9 a.m.

Prior to the collision, Marysville Police officers were in pursuit of the vehicle, having established probable cause as the driver was wanted for second-degree assault. Initially, troopers did not give details about what led up to the crash, just calling it a “unique situation.”

Washington State Patrol Trooper (WSP) Kelsey Harding said the woman was fleeing from police before losing control on the off-ramp, rolling over and eventually crashing into a tree. WSP told KIRO Newsradio troopers had received a request to use spike strips and help with a pursuit, but when they arrived in the area, there had been a crash.

It was extremely foggy in the area at the time of the accident. Only one car was involved, as of this reporting.

In the darkness, investigators set up portable lights so they could take photos and search for evidence.

Once daylight arrived, a drone was used to map out the crash scene.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation along with the Marysville Police Department.

Police have not given details of the assault nor identified the 32-year-old woman who was involved in the crash.

Contributing: KIRO 7