LOCAL NEWS

‘Thank you for treating my kids with kindness’: Loved ones remember Tacoma store owner shot, killed

Oct 8, 2023, 8:54 AM

little store tacoma...

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY LOUIE TRAN, KIRO 7 NEWS


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Loved ones and neighbors gathered for a vigil to remember a beloved Tacoma store owner who was shot and killed during a robbery.

Tacoma police said the robbery happened at the Little Store, on South Ainsworth Avenue in Tacoma, last Tuesday afternoon, a place that many residents considered as the neighborhood’s glue.

The store owner, Charlie, was shot and killed.

Tacoma police said they later arrested two suspects in a separate robbery on Pacific Avenue.

A 16-year-old and 18-year-old Angel Mendez were arrested.

Police said they believe Mendez was also involved in the robbery and shooting that left the Little Store owner dead.

“It’s terrifying for something to happen two houses down from your house where someone was murdered,” said Zachary Ruyle, a neighbor.

Ruyle told KIRO 7 News he has lived in the area for his entire life.

He said he heard the gunshots last Tuesday.

“I was downstairs with my kiddo. All of a sudden, you hear three loud pops,” he shared.

When Ruyle learned about Charlie’s death, he said it affected many neighbors in the community as they would often shop at the store and talk with Charlie on a frequent basis.

More on Tacoma: Tacoma Housing Authority creates minimum wage of $32 per hour

“Any time we go in, he was very cordial.” Ruyle added, “It sucks. It just sucks that such a nice guy isn’t there anymore.

One neighbor told KIRO 7 News off-camera that many neighbors had become friends through shopping at the store.

The store wasn’t just known for its products, neighbors said, but also because of the store owner’s kindness.

“Thank you for being a good guy. Thank you for treating my kids with kindness,” said Ruyle. “There was just kindness and now that that’s gone, it feels hollow. It leaves a big hole where there used to be something kind, is just gone.”

The vigil began Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Little Store.

Loved ones have created a GoFundMe to help support the family during this difficult time. If you’d like to help, please click here.

