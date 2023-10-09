Close
LOCAL NEWS

NB I-5 exit blocked off after 70-year-old killed in hit and run

Oct 9, 2023, 8:31 AM | Updated: 9:01 am

helicopter grant county...

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY L.B. GILBERT


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Police are investigating a fatal hit and run in Everett, closing off the Broadway off-ramp of northbound Interstate 5.

Police say that a pedestrian in his 70s was hit by a car around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

There are no arrests announced at this time.

The Broadway exits from northbound Interstate 5, just south of downtown Everett, are closed for the investigation. The off-ramps will likely be closed for a couple of hours.

Washington State Patrol, Everett Police and Washington State Department of Transportation Incident Response all responded to the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

NB I-5 exit blocked off after 70-year-old killed in hit and run