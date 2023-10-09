NB I-5 exit blocked off after 70-year-old killed in hit and run

Police are investigating a fatal hit and run in Everett, closing off the Broadway off-ramp of northbound Interstate 5.

Police say that a pedestrian in his 70s was hit by a car around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

More news: 4.3-magnitude earthquake felt across Puget Sound region

There are no arrests announced at this time.

The Broadway exits from northbound Interstate 5, just south of downtown Everett, are closed for the investigation. The off-ramps will likely be closed for a couple of hours.

UPDATE 2: The NB I-5 off-ramp to Broadway in #Everett is still blocked due to an incident. Incident Response, State Patrol and Everett Police are on scene. Expect delays in the area. https://t.co/hQbEUyZ8iF pic.twitter.com/lZlfEIA8Mj — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 9, 2023

Washington State Patrol, Everett Police and Washington State Department of Transportation Incident Response all responded to the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.