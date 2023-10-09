Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Mast snaps aboard historic Maine schooner, killing 1 and injuring 3

Oct 9, 2023, 11:40 AM | Updated: 12:24 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — The main mast of a historic excursion vessel splintered and fell onto the vessel’s deck on Monday, killing one person and injuring three others aboard the schooner Grace Bailey, officials said Monday.

A nearby Coast Guard vessel began evacuating the injured passengers within minutes of the mast’s catastrophic failure and collapse on the deck, which occurred while the vessel was returning from a four-day cruise, the vessel’s owner said in a statement.

One person died from injuries and three people were transported to hospitals on Monday, the Rockland Fire Department said. A helicopter transported one of the three injured, while the other two were transported to a local hospital, fire officials said.

Afterward, the vessel was towed into Rockland Harbor. Images posted online showed the vessel with the top of its main mast splintered.

The Grace Bailey is part of the state’s so-called windjammer fleet, a collection of sailing vessels that take people on excursions up and down the coast.

“My crew and I are devastated by this morning’s accident, especially since the safety of our guests is always our biggest priority. Most importantly, we are beyond heartbroken that we lost a dear friend,” the vessel’s captain, Sam Sikkema, said in a statement.

The boat’s operators said they had no idea why the mast failed. The Coast Guard will conduct a full investigation into the incident, they said. No names of the victims were released.

The Grace Bailey had posted images on social media earlier in the trip, including an image the day before of passengers carving pumpkins on the vessel.

The Grace Bailey’s overall length is 118 feet long (36 meters) and it can carry 29 passengers, according to its official website. It was built in Long Island, New York, in 1882.

National News

Associated Press

Louisiana public school principal apologizes after punishing student for dancing at a party

WALKER, La. (AP) — A Louisiana public school principal has apologized for punishing a student and questioning her religious beliefs after he saw a video of her dancing at an off-campus party. The 17-year-old student government president and scholarship candidate was videotaped dancing at an off-campus party following Walker High School’s Sept. 30 Homecoming festivities. […]

20 minutes ago

FILE - Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., a member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructu...

Associated Press

Some in Congress want to cut Ukraine aid and boost Taiwan’s. But Taiwan sees its fate tied to Kyiv’s

WASHINGTON (AP) — To Rep. Mike Collins, China is a bigger threat to the United States than Russia. So the Georgia Republican has voted against providing military aid to Ukraine as he advocates for doing more to arm Taiwan, the self-governed island that’s at risk of military aggression from Beijing. For Collins and other Republican […]

15 hours ago

PADCASTER President Jon Goldberg, left, and CEO Josh Apter, demonstrate their Padcaster Studio for ...

Associated Press

Schools’ pandemic spending boosted tech companies. Did it help US students?

WASHINGTON (AP) — As soon as the federal pandemic relief started arriving at America’s schools, so did the relentless calls. Tech companies by the dozens wanted a chance to prove their software was what schools needed. Best of all, they often added, it wouldn’t take a dime from district budgets: Schools could use their new […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Workers at Mack Trucks reject contract and join the thousands of UAW picketers already on strike

DETROIT (AP) — Union workers at Mack Trucks went on strike Monday after voting down a five-year contract agreement that negotiators had reached with the company. The United Auto Workers said 4,000 unionized workers walked out at 7 a.m., adding to labor turmoil in the industry that has ensnared all three big Detroit automakers. With […]

18 hours ago

Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The militan...

Associated Press

US demands condemnation of Hamas at UN meeting, but Security Council takes no immediate action

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council held an emergency meeting behind closed doors Sunday, with the United States demanding all 15 members strongly condemn “these heinous terrorist attacks committed by Hamas,” but it took no immediate action. U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood said afterward that “a good number of countries” did condemn the […]

19 hours ago

Associated Press

California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill to make free condoms available for high school students

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected a bill on Sunday that would have made free condoms available all public high school students, arguing it was too expensive for a state with a budget deficit of more than $30 billion. California had about 1.9 million high school students enrolled in more than 4,000 […]

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Mast snaps aboard historic Maine schooner, killing 1 and injuring 3