Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

The Supreme Court rejects an appeal from former coal company CEO Don Blankenship

Oct 10, 2023, 6:49 AM

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Oct. 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)C...

FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen, Oct. 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court rejected an appeal Tuesday from former coal executive Don Blankenship, who argued that major news outlets defamed him by calling him a “felon.”

The justices left in place an appellate ruling against Blankenship, the former CEO of Massey Energy. He served a year in prison on a misdemeanor charge after he was found guilty of conspiring to violate safety standards at a West Virginia mine before an explosion in 2010 that killed 29 men.

Justice Clarence Thomas, while agreeing with the court’s action Tuesday, repeated his call for the court to overturn its landmark 1964 libel ruling in New York Times v. Sullivan.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a district court’s determination that CNN, Fox News and 14 other outlets sued by Blankenship did not act with “actual malice” amid coverage of his unsuccessful 2018 U.S. Senate campaign, even if they failed to meet journalistic standards.

The high court had previously turned away Blankenship’s appeal of his conviction.

National News

deepfake...

Associated Press

Meta and X questioned by lawmakers over lack of rules against AI-generated political deepfakes

Deepfakes generated by artificial intelligence are having their moment this year, at least when it comes to making it look, or sound, like celebrities did something uncanny.

1 hour ago

FILE - A makeshift memorial stands at a site across the street from where Elijah McClain was stoppe...

Associated Press

Lawyers to deliver closing arguments in trial of 2 police officers charged in Elijah McClain’s death

DENVER (AP) — Lawyers will deliver closing arguments Tuesday in the trial of the first two police officers to be prosecuted in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who was put in a neck hold and pinned down by officers in a Denver suburb before paramedics injected him with a powerful sedative. […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Car rams into Chinese consulate in San Francisco and police fatally shoot driver, officers say

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A car rammed into the Chinese consulate in San Francisco on Monday, coming to a stop in the lobby and creating a chaotic scene that ended with police shooting the driver, who later died at the hospital, officials said. San Francisco police said they didn’t know why the unidentified driver smashed […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Appeals court upholds order delaying this week’s execution of Texas inmate for deadly carjacking

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a ruling delaying this week’s scheduled execution of a Texas inmate for fatally shooting an 80-year-old woman more than two decades ago. Jedidiah Murphy, 48, had been set to receive a lethal injection Tuesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the October 2000 […]

14 hours ago

Associated Press

Video of traffic stop that led to Atlanta deacon’s death will be released, family’s attorney says

ATLANTA (AP) — Video showing a traffic stop that led to the death of a 62-year-old Black deacon could be publicly released as early as Thursday, a lawyer for the Atlanta man’s relatives said Monday after a meeting with prosecutors. Relatives of Johnny Hollman Sr., who died Aug. 10 after he was shocked with a […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida settles lawsuit over COVID data, agrees to provide weekly stats to the public

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will have to provide COVID-19 data to the public again after a former Democratic state representative settled a lawsuit with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration over the decision two years ago to stop posting information on the virus’ spread online. Then-Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith sued after the Department of Health […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

The Supreme Court rejects an appeal from former coal company CEO Don Blankenship