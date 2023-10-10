Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Arkansas purges 427K from Medicaid after post-pandemic roll review; Advocates worry about oversights

Oct 10, 2023, 10:59 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — More than 427,000 Arkansas residents were dropped from Medicaid in the past six months, as the state became among the first nationally to complete a post-pandemic eligibility review of the government-funded health care program for lower-income residents.

The state ended coverage for more than half of those whose cases were reviewed during the period — a removal rate that raised concerns Tuesday among some health care advocates even as the Republican-led administration defended its efficiency in shrinking the Medicaid rolls.

“Arkansas has distinguished itself by moving very rapidly to kick families off coverage, regardless of whether they are still eligible,” said Joan Alker, executive director of the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families.

During the coronavirus pandemic, states were prohibited from removing people from Medicaid in exchange for receiving enhanced federal funding. That moratorium ended in April, and states were required to resume annual eligibility reviews for participants. During the freeze, Medicaid enrollment swelled by nearly one-third nationally, from 71 million people in February 2020 to 94 million in April 2023.

States have 14 months to finish their backlog of eligibility reviews, according to guidelines from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. But a 2021 Arkansas law required the state to complete the task in six months.

Arkansas Department of Human Services Secretary Kristi Putnam said she was proud of the staff’s speedy work “to ensure that our program is serving only those who truly need Medicaid.”

“I’m excited to finally put the pandemic and the special rules that had been in place behind us, so we can focus on serving Arkansans under normal eligibility operations going forward,” Putnam said in a statement Monday.

Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ administration has continually defended the state’s review process — which renewed coverage for about 298,000 people during the past six months — even as some national groups have cited the state as a negative example.

Like in most states, many of those who lost Medicaid coverage in Arkansas were removed for procedural reasons, such as not returning renewal forms needed to verify their eligibility. Health care advocates contend some of those people likely would have remained eligible if the state had their full information.

People removed from Medicaid can regain coverage retroactively if they provide information proving their eligibility within 90 days.

But Arkansas Democratic Party Chairman Grant Tennille said the disenrollments would have consequences even for people who are later able to regain coverage.

“It’s not just an inconvenience,” Tennille said at a news conference on Tuesday. “It can delay or terminate necessary medical procedures. These are people’s lives that we’re gambling with.”

House Minority Leader Tippi McCullough, a Democrat, said Arkansas residents are being robbed of stable health care coverage as they are dropped from Medicaid.

“How can you look at these numbers and not think the system has failed Arkansas families?” McCullough said.

Overall, the state’s Medicaid enrollment is slightly lower than it was before the pandemic began, with more than 868,000 on the program as of Oct. 1. Enrollment on Jan. 1, 2020 was about 898,000, according to the state.

While Arkansas forged ahead with eligibility reviews during recent months, some other states paused procedural terminations and slowed down their review process as federal officials raised concerns. President Joe Biden’s administration said last month that 29 states and the District of Columbia had acknowledged automation errors that flagged entire households as potentially ineligible instead of reviewing each person individually. Children typically have higher income eligibility thresholds than adults, causing federal officials to raise concerns that some may have been needlessly dropped from the rolls.

Arkansas officials have said they didn’t experience those automation problems, But figures provided by the state show more than 151,000 children were removed from Medicaid during the past six months.

Arkansas’ percentage decline in children covered by Medicaid ranks among the largest in the nation, Alker said.

___

Lieb reported from Jefferson City, Missouri.

National News

Associated Press

Drug dealer in crew blamed for actor Michael K. Williams’ overdose death gets 5 years in prison

NEW YORK (AP) — A member of a New York City drug-dealing crew blamed for the fentanyl-laced heroin death of actor Michael K. Williams was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison. Luis Cruz was the third of four defendants to be sentenced in connection with the drugs linked to the death of Williams, who […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Birkenstock prices its initial public offering of stock valuing the sandal maker at $8.64 billion

Birkenstock has set a price for its initial public offering of stock that values the 249-year-old German maker of upmarket sandals at $8.64 billion. The company said Tuesday that it had priced its IPO at $46 a share, in the middle of its expected price range of $44 to $49 per share. It is due […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Alabama lawmaker pleads guilty to voter fraud charge for using fake address to run for office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama lawmaker on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a voter fraud charge that he rented a closet-size space in a home to fraudulently run for office in a district where he did not live. Former state Rep. David Cole, a Republican from Huntsville, pleaded to a charge of voting in […]

3 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., holds a miniature American flag that was presented to him a...

Associated Press

Rep. Santos faces new charges he stole donor IDs, made unauthorized charges to their credit cards

  NEW YORK (AP) — A new indictment unsealed Tuesday charged U.S. Rep. George Santos with stealing the identities of donors to his campaign and then using their credit cards to ring up tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges. Prosecutors said some of that stolen money ended up in his own bank account. […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Hughes Van Ellis, youngest known survivor of Tulsa Race Massacre, dies at 102

Hughes Van Ellis, who was the youngest known survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre and who spent his latter years pursuing justice for his family and other descendants of the attack on “Black Wall Street,” has died. He was 102. The World War II veteran and published author who was affectionately called “Uncle Redd” by […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida’s Republican attorney general will oppose putting abortion rights amendment on 2024 ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Republican attorney general will oppose putting a proposed amendment protecting the right to an abortion on next year’s ballot, she told the state Supreme Court when she advised justices Monday that a petition has reached enough signatures to trigger a language review. A group called Floridians Protecting Freedom has gathered […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Arkansas purges 427K from Medicaid after post-pandemic roll review; Advocates worry about oversights