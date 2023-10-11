Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Drug dealer in crew blamed for actor Michael K. Williams’ overdose death gets 5 years in prison

Oct 10, 2023, 5:14 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — A member of a New York City drug-dealing crew blamed for the fentanyl-laced heroin death of actor Michael K. Williams was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison.

Luis Cruz was the third of four defendants to be sentenced in connection with the drugs linked to the death of Williams, who overdosed in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment in September 2021. He died four hours after authorities said he bought the heroin from another member of the crew.

A federal judge in Manhattan imposed the prison time on Cruz, who pleaded guilty in April to a reduced charge of narcotics conspiracy.

Cruz’s lawyer, Deborah Colson, said in an email that Cruz “accepted responsibility and provided a genuine, heartfelt apology.” She declined further comment.

In a letter to the judge, Cruz, who had been an electrician, said he was addicted to drugs and was selling them to support his habit and pay his bills.

“It was a terrible mistake in judgment,” he wrote.

Federal prosecutors, however, said Cruz and the drug crew kept selling the fentanyl-laced heroin even after Williams’ death. A search of Cruz’s apartment found more than 500 small bags of the deadly heroin and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

Williams, who was 54, was known for portraying Omar Little, the rogue robber of drug dealers, in HBO’s “The Wire,” which ran from 2002 to 2008. In addition to his work on the critically acclaimed drama, Williams also starred in films and other TV series such as “Boardwalk Empire.”

The drug crew member who sold the drugs to Williams, Irvin Cartagena, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in August. Another crew member got more than two years in prison, and the fourth person awaits sentencing.

National News

Associated Press

Birkenstock prices its initial public offering of stock valuing the sandal maker at $8.64 billion

Birkenstock has set a price for its initial public offering of stock that values the 249-year-old German maker of upmarket sandals at $8.64 billion. The company said Tuesday that it had priced its IPO at $46 a share, in the middle of its expected price range of $44 to $49 per share. It is due […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Former Alabama lawmaker pleads guilty to voter fraud charge for using fake address to run for office

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama lawmaker on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a voter fraud charge that he rented a closet-sized space in a home to fraudulently run for office in a district where he did not live. Former state Rep. David Cole, a Republican from Huntsville, pleaded to a charge of voting in […]

2 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., holds a miniature American flag that was presented to him a...

Associated Press

Rep. Santos faces new charges he stole donor IDs, made unauthorized charges to their credit cards

  NEW YORK (AP) — A new indictment unsealed Tuesday charged U.S. Rep. George Santos with stealing the identities of donors to his campaign and then using their credit cards to ring up tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges. Prosecutors said some of that stolen money ended up in his own bank account. […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Hughes Van Ellis, youngest known survivor of Tulsa Race Massacre, dies at 102

Hughes Van Ellis, who was the youngest known survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre and who spent his latter years pursuing justice for his family and other descendants of the attack on “Black Wall Street,” has died. He was 102. The World War II veteran and published author who was affectionately called “Uncle Redd” by […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida’s Republican attorney general will oppose putting abortion rights amendment on 2024 ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Republican attorney general will oppose putting a proposed amendment protecting the right to an abortion on next year’s ballot, she told the state Supreme Court when she advised justices Monday that a petition has reached enough signatures to trigger a language review. A group called Floridians Protecting Freedom has gathered […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

White House condemns a violent crash at the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A U.S. official said Tuesday the government believes the driver who crashed into the Chinese Consulate in San Francisco the day before did so “with malign intent,” but police haven’t shared details about the driver’s identity or motive for what the Chinese government has branded a “violent attack.” A witness waiting […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Drug dealer in crew blamed for actor Michael K. Williams’ overdose death gets 5 years in prison