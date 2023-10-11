Close
LOCAL NEWS

Bellingham church group gets stuck in Israel amid war

Oct 11, 2023

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


A group of people from Christ the King Community Church in Bellingham were stuck in Israel amid the ongoing chaos there.

They were visiting Jerusalem’s Old City when air raid sirens were activated.

The group made the decision to retreat to Jordan on Wednesday morning for safety.

“Please continue to pray for us…we are safe and we are good,” Pastor Grant Fishbook said in a video posted to Facebook.

Fishbook assured the safety of the group and mentioned that their thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the violence.

The group’s scheduled return flight was scheduled for Wednesday but has now been pushed to Friday night.

In a Wednesday morning Facebook post, Fishbook said the group was in good spirits.

The pastor is posting updates here.

