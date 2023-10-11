Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

WEATHER

Wash. to have a partial solar eclipse Saturday, but will we see it?

Oct 11, 2023, 1:38 PM | Updated: 2:41 pm

FILE - The period of total coverage during the solar eclipse is seen near Hopkinsville, Ky. Monday,...

FILE - The period of total coverage during the solar eclipse is seen near Hopkinsville, Ky. Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The location, which is in the path of totality, is also at the point of greatest intensity. It’s only a year until a total solar eclipse sweeps across North America. On April 8, 2024, the moon will cast its shadow across a stretch of the U.S., Mexico and Canada, plunging millions of people into midday darkness. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Ted Buehner's Profile Picture

BY TED BUEHNER


KIRO Newsradio Meteorologist

Western Washington will have a partial solar eclipse Saturday morning, but exactly how visible will the eclipse be?

A solar eclipse is when the moon crosses into the path of the sun, blocking the sun for a short time. The moon starts to move in front of the sun shortly after 8 a.m., reaches its peak around 9:15 a.m., and ends near 10:30 a.m.

More from Ted Buehner: Historic 1962 wind storm was the strongest in US history; another could occur

According to NASA, the partial eclipse in Western Washington will have about 80% of the sun blocked, leaving a crescent shape of the sun. The full solar eclipse will be seen in a path starting from the Central Oregon coast southeast through Eugene, Oregon; Battle Mountain, Nevada; Albuquerque, New Mexico and San Antonio, Texas.

This solar eclipse will be an annular eclipse, one where the moon appears smaller than the sun, leaving a distinctive “ring of fire” around it. The last solar eclipse event across the U.S. was in August 2017.

To see this unique event, skies need to have a minimum of clouds. Unfortunately, the weather is not likely to cooperate as a Pacific frontal system is expected to spread clouds and some rain onshore. Yet, there is the possibility the clouds may part for a bit of time during the eclipse period.

When viewing a solar eclipse or even a partial eclipse, it is critical to do so safely. Looking directly at the sun will cause permanent and irreparable damage to your eyes.

Several space organizations highly recommend obtaining solar-eclipse glasses that meet American Astronomical Society safety standards. Be quite wary of cheap pairs of these glasses from online resources that in the past have sold counterfeit or unsafe glasses.

The next solar eclipse is set to occur next year on April 8, 2024, and will track across parts of the central and eastern U.S. So, if you miss Saturday’s solar eclipse event, there is another one coming next April.

Follow Ted Buehner, the KIRO FM news meteorologist, on X, formerly known as Twitter

Weather

columbus day storm...

Ted Buehner

Historic 1962 wind storm was the strongest in US history; another could occur

Wind gusts in the Puget Sound area from the Columbus Day storm ranged from 70 to over 100 mph. Damage from the storm was widespread.

2 days ago

A great weekend to see the autumn foliage. (Photo: KIRO 7)...

Ted Buehner

Summer weather gets an encore in Seattle this weekend

Summer-like weather is making a comeback through this weekend. With temperatures in western Washington are expected to rise into the 70s and lower 80s

5 days ago

fog, air stagnation...

Ted Buehner

October ushers in the season of fog in the Puget Sound region

In fact, Olympia ranks as one of the foggiest places on the globe with October at the top of the list of foggiest months.

7 days ago

Washington wildfires...

Ted Buehner

Maui and Spokane: 2 public warning systems and the need for preparedness

The tragic wind-whipped Maui wildfire last month took many lives. How does the public warning system here shape up in comparison?

13 days ago

warm dry summer 2023...

Ted Buehner

Looking back on a warm and dry summer of 2023 as fall begins

The summer of 2023 in Western Washington can be summarized as warm and dry, which many would say is nearly ideal.

16 days ago

Seattle rain...

L.B. Gilbert

Fall feel across the Puget Sound, wet weather lasts till Wednesday

As Friday brings the last official day of summer, it will start to feel like fall incredibly fast with the first heavy rain of the season expected.

16 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Wash. to have a partial solar eclipse Saturday, but will we see it?