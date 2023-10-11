Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Local activist: ‘If there is ever a chance for peace in the world, we must change’

Oct 11, 2023, 3:21 PM | Updated: 5:08 pm

Israel Palestinians Hamas...

A Palestinian Hamas supporter attends a protest against Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip. (AP photo)

(AP photo)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Cari Conklin-Larsen is a software engineer who lives in Seattle. She is also the co-founder of a group that supports the welcoming of refugees to the Puget Sound region. Conklin-Larsen has been a volunteer in Israel and occupied Palestinian territories (OPT) many times working with organizations dedicated to peace in the region.

“I think we, as Americans, have lost the ability to see the humanity in our enemies,” Conklin-Larsen told MyNorthwest. “If there is ever a chance for peace in the world, we must change.”

Her Jewish friend was helping a little girl named Lulu, who was born in Gaza, receive life-saving surgery. Living in the OPT, getting medicine was difficult before the Hamas strike, but almost impossible now.

“I met my friend at a demonstration for peace near the Gaza border in 2018,” Conklin-Larsen explained. “We have been friends since then advocating for peace and equality between Israelis and Palestinians.”

On her Facebook page, Conklin-Larsen wrote of Lulu.

“My Palestinian and Jewish Israeli friends that were scrambling and clawing to get (3-year-old Lulu) medical care for her life-threatening heart condition.”

From Dave Ross: There’s always a score to settle, but will the Israel-Hamas conflict cause more trouble?

Her medical options were limited because of the few facilities in Gaza and she had to pass through checkpoints if she went into Israel, which had many more doctors and medical facilities.

Lulu was able to get her life-saving surgery. “She went from a listless baby to this playful and happy little girl,” Conklin-Larsen wrote.

After the operation, Lulu needed post-op care and medicine. That’s when life changed.

The first attack on Israel by Hamas Saturday meant Israel was not as accessible as when Lulu began her care. In Gaza, she was in a war zone.

“I am furious at Hamas for their violent and horrendous attack in Israel and the pain it has inflicted on so many,” Conklin-Larsen wrote. “There is absolutely no justification for what they did to innocent civilians.”

Conklin-Larsen explained that “the dignity of life in Gaza” is gone. For Lulu, it is far more than that.

Michael Medved to Hamas: ‘What are you trying to achieve other than killing Jews?’

Lulu is one of the thousands of innocent people who are victims of war, Conklin-Larsen believes. “She is out of medicine and food and water and electricity. And hope.”

Conklin-Larsen wonders now, “Who will hear Lulu’s cries?”

Local News

Prison hands...

Bill Kaczaraba

Washington prisons agree to changes for treatment of transgender persons

The Washington Department of Corrections (DOC) will now designate a gender-affirming mental health specialist at each prison, require more transgender-focused training for correctional officers and provide gender-affirming clothing to transgender individuals. On Wednesday, Disability Rights Washington (DRW) filed a complaint and settlement agreement in federal court to resolve allegations that DOC was violating the U.S. […]

1 hour ago

marysville mandatory minimums...

L.B. Gilbert

Marysville institutes mandatory minimums to end cycle of fentanyl

The Marysville City Council unanimously adopted mandatory minimum sentences for repeat criminals at a meeting Monday.

3 hours ago

FILE - The period of total coverage during the solar eclipse is seen near Hopkinsville, Ky. Monday,...

Ted Buehner

Wash. to have a partial solar eclipse Saturday, but will we see it?

Western Washington will have a partial solar eclipse Saturday morning, but how visible will the eclipse be?

4 hours ago

Image: Seattle Gay News owner and publisher Mike Schultz...

Travis Mayfield

Seattle Gay News to stay open: LGBTQ+ paper won’t close after all

Seattle Gay News, or SGN as it is known, was looking for a buyer earlier this year. Enter longtime executive Mike Schultz.

5 hours ago

titan recovered coast guard...

L.B. Gilbert

Titan sub wreckage recovered from Atlantic Ocean by Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has recovered the rest of the debris from the Ocean Gate submersible "Titan," which imploded on a dive into the Titanic June 18.

6 hours ago

ozempic...

Heather Bosch

Wash. lawsuits target insurance companies over weight-loss drugs, surgery

Two insurance companies are being sued in Washington State for refusing to cover weight loss treatments including popular, new weight loss drugs.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Local activist: ‘If there is ever a chance for peace in the world, we must change’