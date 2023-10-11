Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

California law banning large-capacity gun magazines likely to survive lawsuit, court says

Oct 11, 2023, 12:43 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a setback to California gun rights advocates, a federal appeals court has temporarily blocked a lower court’s ruling that the state cannot ban gun owners from having detachable magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.

The ban on higher-capacity magazines remains in effect while the case is still pending.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal on Tuesday granted state Attorney General Rob Bonta’s motion for a stay of last month’s ruling by U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez.

The appeals court wrote that the attorney general’s defense of the law is likely to succeed.

The September ruling came in a legal action filed by five individuals and the California Rifle & Pistol Association challenging the law’s constitutionality under the Second Amendment. It was the second time Benitez struck down the law. The first time he struck it down was in 2017 and an appeals court ended up reversing his decision.

Last year, the U.S. Supreme Court set a new standard for how to interpret the nation’s gun laws. The new standard relies more on the historical tradition of gun regulation rather than public interests, including safety.

The Supreme Court ordered the case to be heard again in light of the new standards. It’s one of three high-profile challenges to California gun laws that are getting new hearings in court. The other two cases challenge California laws banning certain weapons and limiting purchases of ammunition.

National News

Associated Press

13-year-old Texas boy convicted of murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In, authorities say

DALLAS (AP) — A 13-year-old Texas boy has been convicted on a murder charge stemming from the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee who had a fight with the boy’s uncle, authorities said. A jury found Oct. 5 that the boy engaged in delinquent conduct, the juvenile equivalent of a guilty verdict, in the […]

3 minutes ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security and M...

Associated Press

Social Security cost-of-living adjustment coming — but it won’t be as big as this year’s

WASHINGTON (AP) — Looking ahead to retirement next spring, Karla Abbott finds comfort in the cost-of-living increase that millions of Social Security recipients get each year. But with consumer prices easing, the new boost will be far lower than this year’s 8.7% Analysts estimate the adjustment for 2024 will be around 3.2%. After working 38 […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

Purchase of old ship yard from port operator put on hold amid questions from state financing panel

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Plans by the Port of South Louisiana to purchase what was once a major New Orleans area shipyard for construction of military vessels have been delayed. The port announced in January its intent to purchase the old Avondale Shipyard site from the current owner, port terminal operator T. Parker Host. However, […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

Rare birdwing butterflies star in federal case against NY man accused of trafficking insects

NEW YORK (AP) — Birdwing butterflies are among the rarest and largest to grace the planet, their 10-inch wingspans flapping through the rainforests of Southeast Asia and Australia. Their sheer size can make them hard to miss. But the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn says Charles Limmer made tens of thousands of dollars over the […]

1 hour ago

File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference after the Federal Open Ma...

Associated Press

Federal Reserve minutes: Officials signal cautious approach to rates amid heightened uncertainty

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials regarded the U.S. economy’s outlook as particularly uncertain last month, according to minutes released Wednesday, and said they would “proceed carefully” in deciding whether to further raise their benchmark interest rate. Such cautious comments are generally seen as evidence that the Fed isn’t inclined to raise rates in the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

“Addictive” social media feeds that keep children online targeted by New York lawmakers

New York would restrict the way online platforms like Instagram and YouTube can collect and share children’s personal information and let parents keep their kids from being bombarded by “addictive” feeds from accounts they don’t follow, under legislation proposed Wednesday. The bills offered by state leaders are aimed at protecting young people from features designed […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

California law banning large-capacity gun magazines likely to survive lawsuit, court says