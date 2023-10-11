Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Traffic resumes at Baltimore/Washington International Airport after law enforcement clears vehicle

Oct 11, 2023, 12:53 PM | Updated: 1:40 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BALTIMORE (AP) — Traffic has resumed at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport after a closure Wednesday afternoon while law enforcement investigated a vehicle near the terminal, officials said.

People already inside the terminal were asked to remain in place for over an hour.

“The terminal roadway is temporarily shut down,” airport officials had said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a little after 3 p.m. “Vehicular traffic approaching the airport is currently being held.”

In replies to the post, people said police were blocking foot traffic as well. They posted photos of gridlocked cars approaching the airport entrance.

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management said Interstate 195 is closed at the Airport Boulevard exit.

In another post about an hour later, airport officials said law enforcement was continuing to investigate a vehicle on a lower-level roadway near the terminal.

They quickly posted again, saying the vehicle had been cleared and “roadway operations will slowly return to normal.” They said the upper-level roadway was open for pickup and drop-off traffic, but passengers would not be allowed to exit the lower level.

No additional information about the investigation was immediately available.

National News

Associated Press

French ballooning team goes the distance to finish ahead in prestigious long-distance race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Spending more than three and a half days aloft and traveling more than 1,653 miles (2,660 kilometers), a French ballooning team has traveled the farthest in the world’s oldest and most prestigious air race. Pilots Eric Decellières and Benoît Havret landed just shy of the North Carolina coast Wednesday after having […]

58 seconds ago

Associated Press

Man, 19, pleads guilty to third-degree murder in death of teen shot in Pittsburgh school van

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday to third-degree murder in the death of a 15-year-old student shot last year in a school van outside a Pittsburgh school while waiting to go home. Eugene Watson also pleaded guilty in Allegheny County Court to criminal conspiracy and two firearms charges in the January 2022 […]

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in Southern California in connection to mother’s slaying

Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested in Southern California in connection with the death of his mother, authorities said, as he tried to reenter the United States from Mexico just weeks after the 73-year-old woman was found slain behind her suburban Chicago home. Brown, 35, was detained Tuesday afternoon and booked into San Diego […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

California law banning large-capacity gun magazines likely to survive lawsuit, court says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a setback to California gun rights advocates, a federal appeals court has temporarily blocked a lower court’s ruling that the state cannot ban gun owners from having detachable magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. The ban on higher-capacity magazines remains in effect while the case is still pending. The […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

13-year-old Texas boy convicted of murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In, authorities say

DALLAS (AP) — A 13-year-old Texas boy has been convicted on a murder charge stemming from the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee who had a fight with the boy’s uncle, authorities said. A jury found Oct. 5 that the boy engaged in delinquent conduct, the juvenile equivalent of a guilty verdict, in the […]

1 hour ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security and M...

Associated Press

Social Security cost-of-living adjustment coming — but it won’t be as big as this year’s

WASHINGTON (AP) — Looking ahead to retirement next spring, Karla Abbott finds comfort in the cost-of-living increase that millions of Social Security recipients get each year. But with consumer prices easing, the new boost will be far lower than this year’s 8.7% Analysts estimate the adjustment for 2024 will be around 3.2%. After working 38 […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Traffic resumes at Baltimore/Washington International Airport after law enforcement clears vehicle