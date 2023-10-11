Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Man who found bag of cash, claimed finders-keepers, pays back town, criminal charge dropped

Oct 11, 2023, 1:50 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A Connecticut man who found a bag containing nearly $5,000 in cash outside a bank and claimed “finders-keepers” had a criminal charge against him dropped Wednesday after he gave the money back.

Robert Withington, 57, went to Bridgeport Superior Court for a scheduled court hearing, but a state prosecutor informed Withington’s lawyer the charge was being dropped.

Withington found the bank bag with $4,761 on May 30 outside a bank in his hometown of Trumbull, near Bridgeport. It turned out the money belonged to the Trumbull tax collector’s office, and a town employee had dropped the bag while walking to the bank to deposit the money, police said.

Police said the bag had the bank’s name on the outside, and there were deposit slips inside indicating the money belonged to the town, authorities said. A police officer had escorted the town employee to the bank, but neither noticed the bag being dropped, police said.

Withington, a dog trainer, happened to be near the bank at the time, picked up the bag and drove off, police said. He was identified through surveillance video, according to an arrest warrant. He was arrested on Aug. 25.

Before Wednesday’s court appearance, Withington had given the town attorney a bank-certified check in the amount of the missing money.

Withington continues to believe he did not do anything wrong, and blames the town employee for dropping the bag in the first place.

“They dropped the money. Someone from the town should be fired for being so irresponsible,” Withington said in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon. “But I did nothing wrong. I just found a money bag. It was just a big joke. They wasted my time. They slandered my name. It was very upsetting.”

When asked why he did not bring the money bag to the bank, Withington said the thought never entered his mind. He said he would have returned the money immediately if he knew who the owner was. He previously said the discovery was like hitting the lottery.

“I just found a bag,” he said Wednesday. “I picked it up and I got in my car and I got on with my day.”

The state prosecutors office declined to comment.

The town attorney, Daniel Schopick, said in an email that restitution was made and it was the prosecutor’s decision to drop the case.

National News

Associated Press

French ballooning team goes the distance to finish ahead in prestigious long-distance race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Spending more than three and a half days aloft and traveling more than 1,653 miles (2,660 kilometers), a French ballooning team has traveled the farthest in the world’s oldest and most prestigious air race. Pilots Eric Decellières and Benoît Havret landed just shy of the North Carolina coast Wednesday after having […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man, 19, pleads guilty to third-degree murder in death of teen shot in Pittsburgh school van

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday to third-degree murder in the death of a 15-year-old student shot last year in a school van outside a Pittsburgh school while waiting to go home. Eugene Watson also pleaded guilty in Allegheny County Court to criminal conspiracy and two firearms charges in the January 2022 […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in Southern California in connection to mother’s slaying

Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested in Southern California in connection with the death of his mother, authorities said, as he tried to reenter the United States from Mexico just weeks after the 73-year-old woman was found slain behind her suburban Chicago home. Brown, 35, was detained Tuesday afternoon and booked into San Diego […]

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

Traffic resumes at Baltimore/Washington International Airport after law enforcement clears vehicle

BALTIMORE (AP) — Traffic has resumed at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport after a closure Wednesday afternoon while law enforcement investigated a vehicle near the terminal, officials said. People already inside the terminal were asked to remain in place for over an hour. “The terminal roadway is temporarily shut down,” airport officials had said […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

California law banning large-capacity gun magazines likely to survive lawsuit, court says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a setback to California gun rights advocates, a federal appeals court has temporarily blocked a lower court’s ruling that the state cannot ban gun owners from having detachable magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. The ban on higher-capacity magazines remains in effect while the case is still pending. The […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

13-year-old Texas boy convicted of murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In, authorities say

DALLAS (AP) — A 13-year-old Texas boy has been convicted on a murder charge stemming from the fatal shooting of a Sonic Drive-In employee who had a fight with the boy’s uncle, authorities said. A jury found Oct. 5 that the boy engaged in delinquent conduct, the juvenile equivalent of a guilty verdict, in the […]

1 hour ago

Sponsored Articles

Swedish Cyberknife...

Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer? What are my options?

September is a busy month on the sports calendar and also holds a very special designation: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

Ziply Fiber...

Dan Miller

The truth about Gigs, Gs and other internet marketing jargon

If you’re confused by internet technologies and marketing jargon, you’re not alone. Here's how you can make an informed decision.

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Man who found bag of cash, claimed finders-keepers, pays back town, criminal charge dropped